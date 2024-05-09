Fortnite Reportedly Adding Trunks from Dragon Ball Z

Fortnite has become the place for crossover collaborations over the last several years. The developers at Epic have teamed up with everything from Star Wars and Marvel to the NFL and John Wick. Some of the more exciting crossovers in recent memory are the different anime-themed content that's come to Fortnite, including Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and, of course, Dragon Ball Z. Today, a new anime crossover was leaked, and it seems that Fortnite will soon be going back to the DBZ well to add Trunks. So far, we only know about the one skin, but Epic will likely add a few more alongside Vegeta's son.

Trunks From DBZ Rumored for Fortnite Collab

(Photo: Toei Animation)

This leak comes from Hypex and Wensoing on Twitter. Both accounts have become reputable within the Fortnite community, and Wensoing says this leak originates from "the same insider who has been correct about MHA and other collabs." You'll still want to take this with a hefty dose of skepticism, but this seems relatively likely. However, the leakers don't say when Fortnite players should expect to see Trunks and any other new DBZ characters in the battle royale, but it should be coming later this year.

It's not too surprising to see Trunks potentially coming to Fortnite. As mentioned, several characters from Dragon Ball Z have made their way into the battle royale. That list features Goku, Vegeta, Goku Black, Beerus, Frieza, Cell, Bulma, Gohan, and Piccolo so it was seemingly only a matter of time before Trunks made his way in. As far as who could be joining him in this wave of new skins, Goten seems like the most obvious choice, especially if there is a young Trunks skin. If that's the case, we might also see Majin Buu, though if Epic sticks with Future Trunks, we might see some of the Androids instead. Either way, the team has plenty of options to fill out the roster around Trunks. Thankfully, there's plenty of other content coming to Fortnite this year.

Fortnite Leaked 2024 Roadmap

As mentioned, another recent leak seemingly gave fans an in-depth look at Fortnite's 2024 roadmap. This leak has seemingly been confirmed by the Billie Eilish content coming to Fortnite Festival, but that's only the tip of the iceberg. Fortnite fans also have crossovers with Pirates of the Caribbean and Falls Guys to look forward to. Meanwhile, Fortnite Festival is supposedly getting collabs with Snoop Dogg, Metallica, and more. Fortnite Battle Royale is also getting a Marvel-themed season featuring Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four in August. Finally, Fortnite OG is scheduled to return later this year as the lead-in to Chapter 6, Season 1.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.