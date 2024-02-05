Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Leak Confirms Second DLC Character

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, players can currently choose between Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Boomerang, but that number will be expanding. Rocksteady has already confirmed that the Joker will be the first character out the door, and it seems that the second was accidentally leaked. On the game's subreddit, a player shared a video in which Braniac mistakenly refers to Harley Quinn as "Freeze." This would seem to confirm a rumor shared by Twitter user Miller Ross last month, which suggested that the Season 2 character is Mrs. Freeze, an alternate universe version of Mr. Freeze with the alias Victoria Fries.

The Reddit post with the video can be found embedded below.

It's impossible to say why this error occurred, but posters on the game's subreddit are guessing that Mrs. Freeze's character model is based on Harley's, since she's currently the only playable female character in the game. That might have led to some kind of technical issue, resulting in the wrong voice trigger activating. It's impossible to say for sure, but there are now two leaks that point to the existence of Mrs. Freeze, and the game's own roadmap already confirmed that we'll see an ice-based villain in Season 2. Readers should always take rumors and leaks with a grain of salt, but Mrs. Freeze is basically guaranteed to be the next playable character following the Joker.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Roadmap

The officially released roadmap for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teased four additional playable villains, which will appear once per season. With the Joker officially revealed and Mrs. Freeze seemingly confirmed, that leaves just two spots left, but Rocksteady and WB Games have made no announcements. The original rumor from Miller Ross that mentioned Mrs. Freeze also claimed that Season 3 will feature Lawless, while Season 4 will add Deathstroke. Those should still be considered only rumors until we get some kind of confirmation, but that leak would seem to have a lot more legitimacy at this point!

Suicide Squad: Who is Mrs. Freeze?

The DLC characters in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League come from Elseworlds. The Joker in the Arkham Universe is long dead, but a different version will appear in the game next season. Mr. Freeze has also played a major role in previous Arkham games, but it seems that the version coming to Kill the Justice League will be some kind of alternative take. We don't know what her origin will be, or how she'll control in the game itself, but it will be interesting to see how Rocksteady handles the character's design and moves. For now, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see how things play out.

Have you played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League yet? What do you think of this leak for the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!