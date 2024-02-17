Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fans Are Worried About the Game's Future

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is sitting at a 60 on Metacritic and its 24 hour player count peak on Steam was only 2,312. We don't have every available metric for the game, but the ones we do have reveal a bad start for the new DC game from Rocksteady Studios. Over time, its fortunes could change, but that's a long road away, and right now fans of the game are worried about its future.

On the game's Reddit page this week, there have been a metric ton of posts doomsaying the game, primarily citing its very low player count on Steam. There have been so many of these posts that there are now many posts complaining about the number of posts doing this. That said, while some fans are just trying to avoid the doom and gloom and simply enjoy the game, others have are of the mind the game's make or break point is coming up soon.

"Can we all agree that Season 1 is a make or break moment for this game," reads one of many Reddit posts taking about the future of the game. "I really like this game but Rocksteady needs a miracle if they want to turn this ship around I HOPE they're listening and aware of all the flaws of this game if Season 1 doesn't impress that will be it for majority of people sadly.

What do the comments say? Well, they are a bit divided. The top comment largely echos the sentiment, and it comes from someone with supposedly over 100 hours in the game, which is a lot considering it is not very long.

"Even as someone who's had no issues with the game and put in 125 hours so far, if Season 1 is just more of the same missions but in a different Elseworlds I'm probably done with the grind," reads the comment. "It's definitely a make or break thing for a lot of us."

This sentiment is common in the comments and in other posts, but there are others who think it is too early to panic. Meanwhile, there are also some who have already accepted the perceived fate of the game and made peace with it.

"There's nothing to make. The game is dead," reads another comment. "People completely rejected it and they're not going to suddenly pick it up because of new content. The only possible chance to save it at this point is making it free to play and they won't."

Only time will tell what the future for the new Suicide Squad game is, but right now it seems more fans are talking about the game's seemingly imminent demise than they are the actual game, which is never a good place for a game to be.