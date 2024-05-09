Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Legacy of Destruction: Konami Is Now 3/3 in 2024

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG finished 2023 strongly and it's continued this momentum through almost half of 2024 so far. Legacy of Destruction is the third booster set of 2024, and just the like two before it -- Maze of Millennia and Phantom Nightmare --i t is another solid outing by Konami. While it doesn't quite have the same hype as Maze of Millenia due to the lack of any single card driving as high as demand as Bonfire did, it does have many cards players of the game will want to flesh out their decks with. Meanwhile, there is even something for "Yugi Boomers" with cards like the new versions of Silent Magician and Silent Swordsman, a nostalgic duo from the finale of the anime. The only downside is unless you pull one of the premium Quarter Century Secret Rares, it will be impossible to make your money back. That said, this is set is less about collecting and value, and more about expanding and improving the actual card game.

WHAT'S IN THE BOX

24 Packs Per Booster Box

9 Cards Per Pack: $4.49 per pack

$4.49 per pack 101 Cards: (10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, 50 Commons, and 25 Quarter Century Secret Rares (one of which only comes in this variety, while the other 24 are second printings of the Secret Rares and Ultra Rares combined)

(10 Secret Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, 26 Super Rares, 50 Commons, and 25 Quarter Century Secret Rares (one of which only comes in this variety, while the other 24 are second printings of the Secret Rares and Ultra Rares combined) New Archetypes: Ragnaraika, Tenpai Dragon, and Sangen

Ragnaraika, Tenpai Dragon, and Sangen New Support: Ancient Gear, Archfiend, Centur-Ion, Earthbound, Diabellstar, Fishborg, Fusion, Gadget, Gandora, Goblin, Goblin Biker, Gold Pride, Lightsworn, Memento, Melodious, Melodious Maestra, Polymerization, Snake-Eye, Sinful Spoils, , Silent Swordsman, Silent Magician, Vaalmonica, Voiceless Voice, Wight, and Yubel archetypes.

Ancient Gear, Archfiend, Centur-Ion, Earthbound, Diabellstar, Fishborg, Fusion, Gadget, Gandora, Goblin, Goblin Biker, Gold Pride, Lightsworn, Memento, Melodious, Melodious Maestra, Polymerization, Snake-Eye, Sinful Spoils, , Silent Swordsman, Silent Magician, Vaalmonica, Voiceless Voice, Wight, and Yubel archetypes. Card List

BEST CARDS

Nightmare Apprentice -- Quarter Century Secret Rare

Value: $180

Diabellze the Original Sinkeeper – Quarter Century Secret Rare

Value: $148

Nightmare Throne -- Quarter Century Secret Rare

Value: $147

VERDICT:

Between the retrains of cards from yesteryear and the new support for some of the most powerful decks in the current meta, Legacy of Destruction is proving very popular with players of the TCG because that is the target of this release. More than this, unlike some sets, it seems some of the new themes introduced are going to have some legs, particularly Tenpai Dragon. It is a great deck for players, especially those who want to bling their decks out with new high rarities of said cards.

If you are a collector, especially an old school collector, there is less here for you. The combination of the demand and scarcity has ensured some high value chase cards, but unless you like the shiny cardboard of Quarter Century Secret Rare, there's no particular reason to open multiple booster sets to chase down these cards. Further, if you remove the hard to chase down QCSR from the equation, there is not a ton of value to pull in the guaranteed Secret Rare and Ultra Rare slots. Still there is enough potential here that like most booster sets, Legacy of Destruction is a rush to open.