Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed on One Platform

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release a little later on one of the platforms. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the biggest games releasing in 2024. After nearly a decade of waiting, Rocksteady Studios is releasing its first game since Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015. While that was the conclusion of the Batman story, many assumed Rocksteady would move beyond the Arkham universe or at the very least focus on a new superhero like Superman. Turns out, they're still exploring the Arkham universe, just this time from the villains' POV. Players will team up as the Suicide Squad to take on the Justice League after they have been brainwashed by Brainiac and sent out to do his evil bidding.

With that said, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was due out in 2022... and then 2023, but now it is on track to release in February 2024. The game just had a private playtest and looks to be nearing the finish line as Rocksteady ramps up the marketing more and more. Unfortunately, some major plot spoilers have made their way on to the internet, so some fans will have to dodge those for the next couple months. However, if you like to get your games through the Epic Games Store, you'll have to wait even longer. The game has been delayed to March 5th on the Epic Games Store, but will still launch on February 2nd for all other platforms.

"The release for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on the Epic Game Store is now March 5, 2024," reads a message from the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Discord. If you pre-ordered the game on this storefront, Epic will be cancelling your pre-order and refunding customers directly. A confirmation email of this cancellation will be sent directly from the Epic Games Store Support Team."

Epic Games is getting Suicide Squad a month later lol pic.twitter.com/PzwkFf4373 — Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) December 19, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea why this decision to delay the game on Epic Games Store was made. Sometimes there are delays for certain consoles due to hardware differences, but given Epic Games Store is on PC like Steam, the decision is a bit puzzling. Either way, at least fans can still expect the game on the store at a later date. If you're on PC and particularly eager to play the game at launch, you can always purchase it from Steam.