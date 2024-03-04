Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Is Already Heavily Discounted

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has only been out for roughly one month but it's already receiving steep discounts on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Despite being the first major project from Rocksteady Studios since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, the reaction to Suicide Squad so far has been pretty dismal, to say the least. On Metacritic, the game is currently sitting at a 60/100 aggregate score from critics, with user ratings being even lower. Now, as a way of trying to get more people to check out Suicide Squad, WB Games is beginning to slash the game's price just a bit.

Over on Amazon, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now retailing for a price of $49.99. While this price doesn't necessarily make the game "cheap" just yet, it does represent a discount of nearly 30% given that Kill the Justice League launched at value of $69.99. Better yet, it doesn't look like this new price for Suicide Squad is one that will be reverting to its old value any time soon. Instead, this might be the price that WB Games begins looking to sell the title at across a number of retailers in the days and weeks ahead.

The reason for this price cut for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League seems to be due to the game's soft performance in terms of sales so far. WB Games announced a little over a week ago that Suicide Squad had failed to meet the publisher's expectations in its launch month. This is likely more concerning than normal for WB Games given that Kill the Justice League is a live-service title that the company wants to keep people engaged with for months, if not years.

To that end, the first post-launch content drop for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is slated to go live later in March when Season 1 will begin. At that time, The Joker will become the first new playable character that Rocksteady brings to Suicide Squad. Currently, Rocksteady has outlined four seasons of content in total that will take place throughout 2024. Whether or not new seasons happen after this time remains to be seen.