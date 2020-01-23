Play Animal Crossing: New Horizons With These Nintendo Switch Controllers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on March 20th. If you’re all in on the game, you could be playing it on one of Power A’s new Animal Crossing-themed Enhanced Wireless Controllers. Pre-orders for the Timmy & Tommy Nook controller and the K.Slider controller are live on Amazon now for $49.99 with shipping slated for March 10th.

Power A is known for their range of excellent third-party controllers – particularly their Enhanced Wireless Controllers with licensed Nintendo designs. Power A’s controllers are similar to Nintendo’s official Pro Controller, though they lack features like NFC functionality and rumble. They also operate on two AA batteries. On the plus side, they do include programmable buttons on the back and a lower price point. Then again, the Nintendo Switch Pro controller is only $10 more at Walmart and Amazon at the moment.

Pre-orders for Animal Crossing: New Horizons are live now. At the time of writing, the best place to reserve a copy is here at Best Buy given that it is $10 reward eligible. It also comes with a free phone badge.

For all of the latest news on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, make sure to check out all of our coverage right here. An official overview is available below, courtesy of Nintendo:

“If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!”

“Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!”

