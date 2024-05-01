Fortnite x Star Wars Event Has Chewbacca, Lando, Lightsabers, and Much More

A galaxy far, far away is coming to Fortnite in ways like never before on Star Wars Day eve later this week, May 3rd. While the popular franchise will collaborate with the game again to be featured across all Fortnite game modes – LEGO® Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, and Battle Royale – it's the Battle Royale Star Wars content being introduced that will undoubtedly be the focus of many players' attention going into May the Fourth weekend, with multiple exciting additions available to ensure the Force is with players as they battle their way through.

Star Wars x Battle Royale

Through the v29.40 update, players will be able to join forces with fan favorite Chewbacca after rescuing him from an Imperial Roadblock, with his location changing each match. If you're a fan of the Wookiee Bowcaster Chewbacca utilizes to take on the Empire, you'll fortunately be able to acquire one as a thank you for liberating Chewie or inside Imperial Chests at Imperial Roadblock across the Island.

The Bowcaster isn't the only weapon included in the update, of course. Players will also have the chance to wield Darth Vader's lightsaber against their enemies again, using it to deflect fire, slash and swing in the hopes to cause damage, and even throw the infamous red bladed weapon. The Lambda Shuttle will transport Vader and Stormtroopers to one of three set landing zones each match, and you'll have to defeat the Sith Lord in battle in order to loot this blade. The Stormtroopers, of course, come with their E-11 Blasters available to be looted from their bodies or Imperial Chests as well, and it's probably very likely you'll have better aim with it than they do.

Participating in and completing Battle Royale's Star Wars Quests will be rewarded with a Battle Pass Level Up for completing five of these Quests, and the AWR Pack Back Bling for completing ten. The Star Wars bash in Battle Royale, including the Quests, begins May 3rd in two phases: the first on May 3rd at 9 AM ET and the second at 9 AM ET on May 7. The event will end May 14th at 9 AM ET.

New Items in the Shop

In addition to the Battle Royale content, the Fortnite Shop will be updated to include new outfits for Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and the AWR Trooper, as well as returning outfits for:

Boba Fett



Han Solo



Imperial Stormtrooper



Leia Organa



Finn



Kylo Ren



Rey



Sith Trooper



Zorii Bliss



Items in the shop with the next update will also include the Beskar Car Body which includes several iconic and individual paint schemes from various Mandalorians in the franchise, as well as the "Mad About Me" (a.k.a. "Cantina Band") Jam Track, Endorian Drum Kit, and Nalargon Keytar.

Additional details on the newest crossover between Star Wars and Fortnite can be read on the latter's official page for the announcement, including details on the collaboration for LEGO® Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing.