Fallout TV Show Caused Fallout RPG to Sell Out

A lot of people have been bitten by some sort of radioactive bug from the Wasteland since Prime Video's Fallout series released last month and not only is it demonstrated by 65 million viewers tuning in during the series' first two weeks, game sales have skyrocketed as well...and not just the video games, it seems! UK-based tabletop game publisher Modiphius has seen a massive increase in sales for their Fallout miniatures games and TTRPGs since the series' release. In fact, Fallout: The Roleplaying Game has sold out on Modiphius' website.

A spokesperson for Modiphius spoke to BoardGameWire about the increase in sales, noting "The [RPG] core books sold out in the lead-up to the show's premiere – much quicker than expected – we are in the process of restocking and it's currently available to pre-order. We had a similar run on Fallout: Wasteland Warfare Two-Player Starter Sets, which we should have back in stock in the next couple of weeks. We attended Salute 51 recently and people were really interested in our forthcoming Fallout: Factions skirmish game, and the Fallout TV minis. We had some early stock of the TV minis there and they sold out within an hour and half of the doors opening."

The spokesperson also said sales had more than doubled month-to-month across its Fallout products, noting that there had been a particular surge in RPG sales and a "massive spike" in website traffic for Fallout Factions: Nuka World, which is set to release this year. At the time of writing this physical versions of Fallout: The RPG starter set, the core rule book, the dice set, and bundle are all sold out and noted with "Stock Coming Soon." The Gamemaster Bundle is sold out entirely and does not indicate additional stock will be added.

As noted, the Fallout video games have also seen a massive uptick in sales recently as well as player numbers surging for all of the games, particularly New Vegas given the series' season 1 finale.

As far as Modiphius' other Fallout releases, if you're looking for series specific table top items they've got you covered with the Hollywood Heroes set that is available for pre-order now and expected to ship this month. This set includes highly detailed resin sculpts for Lucy, The Ghoul, Maximus, and CX404, all with their own appropriately themed scenic base. I was lucky to be gifted the minis early to see them for myself, and having already completed The Ghoul figure, this is definitely one of the most challenging and rewarding mini sets I've worked with. It took a bit over eleven hours to get it to the point I wanted, 37 different paint colors, and three different washes. The level of detail in such a small 32mm figure is pretty spectacular, so if you're looking to make them look as screen-accurate as possible for your tabletop game you've got a great start in the sculpts alone.

