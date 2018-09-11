‘Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey’ Trailer Looks At the Power of Choice

We’re just a few weeks away from the debut of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, which is quite simply the most innovative game in the series to date. That’s because you can do so much differently in it — particularly when it comes to the power of choice.

Ubisoft’s latest trailer for the game highlights what can happen with the decisions you make with your lead characters within the game; and though the process isn’t broken down exactly in the brief trailer, you can see what kind of impact can come from what you decide.

For instance, deciding to help people even though you’re on a particular mission can really change things up, while also working for yourself can work in your favor in an entirely opposite direction. Whatever you decide, your adventure will be different each time through — and that’s pretty much what Ubisoft wanted to deliver from this experience.

What’s more, even if you feel like a decision doesn’t sit properly within your gut, that doesn’t necessarily mean you made the wrong one. The game notes that there’s “no wrong path” to take, even if a decision seems heartless at the time. It all ties together into a legacy that your character will carry to the very end. And, hey, if you didn’t like the way you decided to do things the first time through, you can always take a unique route the next time around and see where it leads.

The idea is to have role-playing type elements in a game that doesn’t even rely on a role-playing style. And that’s really something, and has us all kinds of excited for the game. Now the real question is how you’re going to decide to play — and how you’ll feel in the long run as either Alexios or Kassandra continue on their way. The choice is yours!

We’ll find out in just a few days where this tale goes, as Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you prefer, you can order one of the special editions of the game and play it three days earlier, starting on October 2. Three more days of decision making — we’re in!