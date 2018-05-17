Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Box Art Leaked

Now that Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII is confirmed and the internet is done trying to come to terms with the fact that it was never about roman numerals, it’s time to start looking ahead for what the next game from Treyarch will actually be about. With the full reveal going on later today to clue fans in on just what is going on with the next entry into the franchise, such as will it have a single-player mode or not, a few aspects of the game came to light a little early. Namely, the box art!

The ad can be seen with the official PlayStation 4 logo at the bottom, furthering speculation of yet another exclusive marketing campaign which could mean PS4-specific content. The ad went up late last night, with the official reveal only a few hours away!

What we do know so far, aside from wild rumors, is what Activision told us last month. According to our recent coverage, as per a recent press release:

“Black Ops is back! In what represents a game-changing experience, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will revolutionize the top-selling series in Call of Duty history when it launches worldwide on Friday, October 12 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Call of Duty fans can tune in Thursday, May 17, when publisher Activision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, and award-winning developer Treyarch host the community reveal to a worldwide audience.”

If the marketing material is in fact accurate, it looks like we’ll be seeing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on October 14th, which has been previously mentioned. Whether it will release at the same for all platforms remains to be seen, though we are a little surprised that they are sticking to that release date so close to Red Dead Redemption 2’s release. It’s a bold move, one many developers aren’t willing to make given the excitement surrounding the wild west title. Should this release date be accurate, it does bode well for how the developers see their game – seeing it as a worthy competitor. If it is, we’ll have to find out.

Stay tuned today as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is officially unveiled and many of our questions will finally be answered! We’ll be covering the event live today, so stick with us here at WWG for all of that BO4 goodness!

