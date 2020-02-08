Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Popular MW2 Multiplayer Map Is Returning for Season 2

After months and months of rumors and leaks, Activision and Infinity Ward has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 will add one of the series’ most beloved maps: Rust. Word of the map’s imminent addition comes way of the official Call of Duty AR card that was given out to certain press outlets and influencers before the game’s release. More specifically, the card has updated with a new teaser that reveals that Rust is coming to the game for Season 2, which is set to go live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 11.

As you may know, not only are all Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps free, but everyone — regardless of the platform — gets them all at the same time. That said, while it hasn’t been confirmed, presumably Rust will be added into the multiplayer hopper on February 11.

For those that don’t know: Rust is a smaller map that debuted back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as a spiritual successor to Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s Shipment. Based on the former’s campaign mission “Endgame,” it provides chaotic, breakneck action thanks to its size and how it funnels players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, and at this point, other than Google Stadia, the game probably has little to no chance of coming to other platforms. After all, in a few months, all the focus will shift to Call of Duty 2020, which Activision recently confirmed, though it didn’t say if it’s Black Ops 5, like rumors suggest.

For more on the best-selling first-person shooter — including recent news, rumors, and leaks — be sure to take a quick ol’ gander at all of our recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the game’s official website recently (today) leaked Season 2’s content, which includes Ghost as an Operator and two new guns.

