Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Servers Are Down [UPDATE]

Update: Servers have stabilized and should be good to go now, according to Infinity Ward and Activision. Original: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available worldwide on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, finishing its worldwide release by going live in North America less than an hour ago. However, as you would expect, the servers are currently down as players flood in to try and get into a match of the new Call of Duty and start grinding out those levels. Developer Infinity Ward and Activision are both aware of the issue, and are currently working on addressing it, but it may be awhile before they are stable as players spam the log in all night.

“We’re actively investigating an issue where some players are unable to connect to Modern Warfare. Stay tuned for updates,” writes Activision on Twitter.

We’re actively investigating an issue where some players are unable to connect to Modern Warfare. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) October 25, 2019

As you may know, this happens with virtually every launch of a big multiplayer game, and certainly happens just about every year to Call of Duty, but it’s usually fixed pretty quickly. That said, this is one of the most anticipated entries in a long time, which means more players than ever are trying to hop on the game the moment it goes live.

In addition to this, Activision has generally been having server issues recently. Earlier this year when Destiny 2: Shadowkeep went live, servers went down for a considerable amount of time due to the influx of players. That said, hopefully the downtime here won’t be as long as you’d assume Activision would have done more preparations for the biggest video game launch of the year.

We will be sure to keep you updated on the status of the servers as the night goes on.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.