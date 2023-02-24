Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Patch Notes Confirm Huge Sniper Nerf

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new patch notes confirmed that Infinity Ward has dramatically nerfed the snipers. Call of Duty is a constant balancing act and very often forces players to learn the "meta". Every time the game is updated, the guns are tweaked and some become far more powerful than others. Guns like the RPK are part of the meta right now, but more skilled players have been taking a liking to the sniper rifles. The sniper rifles have largely been one shot to kill people in Warzone 2 and players have even been using incendiary rounds to try and deal more damage, guaranteeing easier kills.

The new patch notes reveal that a number of bugs have been fixed and there are a lot of new weapon balances. The RPK has actually been buffed in some areas, but its overall damage range has been reduced. Snipers, however, have gotten brutally nerfed and players can no longer use incendiary rounds to down other players. You can take a look at the full list of patch notes below.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue causing incomplete main menu notification text to get cut off, preventing Players from reading the full message.

WEAPONS



Weapon Adjustments

» Assault Rifles «

RPK Increased initial bullet vertical recoil Increased horizontal recoil Reduced damage ranges



Kastov 762 Reduced damage ranges



ISO Hemlock Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.



» Submachine Guns «

Fennec 45 Reduced far damage Reduced damage against armor Requires 2 additional bullets to break 3 Armor Plates



» Battle Rifle «

FTac Recon Increased sprint speed



Lachmann-762 Increased damage range Reduced ADS speed Reduced hip spread min Increased hip spread while moving Increase sprint speed



SO-14 Increased movement speed



TAQ-V Reduced near damage Reduced muzzle velocity Reduced far damage range Reduced movement speed



ATTACHMENTS



Attachment Adjustments

» Ammunition «

Incendiary Ammunition Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate Players Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor. Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.



MULTIPLAYER

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report.

Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy.

Fixed an issue allowing Players to leave Farm 18 in Infected.

Ranked Play

Fixed an issue causing Players to receive harsher suspensions than intended.



Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.

Fixed an issue that would incorrectly display that SR had reset to 0.

SPECIAL OPS

Fixed an issue stopping a Player being unable to move if they use the Terminals at the same time as another Player.

WARZONE 2.0

PLAYLIST



Battle Royale

Al Mazrah

Standard Solos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Off Duos Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Trios Max Players: 150 Assimilation: Refill Quads Max Players: 152 Assimilation: Refill



Ashika Island

Resurgence Solos New! Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off Quads Max Players: 52 Assimilation: Off



For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

GENERAL

Adjusted the positioning of some geographic elements on Ashika Island to allow for better cover during engagements.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of Attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down Players in a single shot.

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active Loadout Field Upgrade slot.

Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a 4 minute timer, when the actual timer is 3 minutes once accepted.



Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.

Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the "Placed 155th" message upon Squad elimination.

DMZ

Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements on Ashika Island to clip through certain buildings.

Fixed an exploit related to getting a Weapon with extra Attachments.

Fixed an issue related to Players getting stuck with a repeating "Downloading Instance Inventory" message.

Fixed an issue related to a floating Cache used in the Radioactive Materials Contract.

RECENTLY FIXED

Increased the number of Armor Plates found via ground loot across Ashika Island.