Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Patch Notes Confirm Huge Sniper Nerf
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's new patch notes confirmed that Infinity Ward has dramatically nerfed the snipers. Call of Duty is a constant balancing act and very often forces players to learn the "meta". Every time the game is updated, the guns are tweaked and some become far more powerful than others. Guns like the RPK are part of the meta right now, but more skilled players have been taking a liking to the sniper rifles. The sniper rifles have largely been one shot to kill people in Warzone 2 and players have even been using incendiary rounds to try and deal more damage, guaranteeing easier kills.
The new patch notes reveal that a number of bugs have been fixed and there are a lot of new weapon balances. The RPK has actually been buffed in some areas, but its overall damage range has been reduced. Snipers, however, have gotten brutally nerfed and players can no longer use incendiary rounds to down other players. You can take a look at the full list of patch notes below.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing incomplete main menu notification text to get cut off, preventing Players from reading the full message.
WEAPONS
Weapon Adjustments
» Assault Rifles «
RPK
- Increased initial bullet vertical recoil
- Increased horizontal recoil
- Reduced damage ranges
Kastov 762
- Reduced damage ranges
ISO Hemlock
- Fixed an issue causing .300 Blackout Ammunition to register as hitscan.
» Submachine Guns «
Fennec 45
- Reduced far damage
- Reduced damage against armor
- Requires 2 additional bullets to break 3 Armor Plates
» Battle Rifle «
FTac Recon
- Increased sprint speed
Lachmann-762
- Increased damage range
- Reduced ADS speed
- Reduced hip spread min
- Increased hip spread while moving
- Increase sprint speed
SO-14
- Increased movement speed
-
TAQ-V
- Reduced near damage
- Reduced muzzle velocity
- Reduced far damage range
- Reduced movement speed
ATTACHMENTS
Attachment Adjustments
» Ammunition «
- Incendiary Ammunition
- Residual Incendiary damage will no longer eliminate Players
- Fixed an issue that prevented residual Incendiary damage from being applied to Armor.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Sniper Rifles to down Players with 3 Armor Plates in a single shot while using Incendiary Ammunition.
MULTIPLAYER
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused some elements to be missing in the After Action Report.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements on Embassy.
- Fixed an issue allowing Players to leave Farm 18 in Infected.
Ranked Play
- Fixed an issue causing Players to receive harsher suspensions than intended.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to get kicked for inactivity despite being active in a match.
- Fixed an issue that would incorrectly display that SR had reset to 0.
SPECIAL OPS
- Fixed an issue stopping a Player being unable to move if they use the Terminals at the same time as another Player.
WARZONE 2.0
PLAYLIST
Battle Royale
Al Mazrah
Standard
Solos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Off
-
Duos
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
-
Trios
- Max Players: 150
- Assimilation: Refill
-
Quads
- Max Players: 152
- Assimilation: Refill
- Solos
Ashika Island
-
Resurgence
-
Solos New!
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
-
Quads
- Max Players: 52
- Assimilation: Off
- Solos New!
For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.
GENERAL
- Adjusted the positioning of some geographic elements on Ashika Island to allow for better cover during engagements.
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across Ashika Island allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue that caused the correct combination of Attachments with Incendiary Rounds to allow Sniper Rifles to down Players in a single shot.
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that prevented purchased Loadout Drop Markers from equipping to the active Loadout Field Upgrade slot.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Most Wanted Contract tooltip to indicate a 4 minute timer, when the actual timer is 3 minutes once accepted.
- Fixed an issue that caused standard Battle Royale Solos to still use 2v2 Gulag.
- Fixed an issue that would inaccurately display the "Placed 155th" message upon Squad elimination.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements on Ashika Island to clip through certain buildings.
- Fixed an exploit related to getting a Weapon with extra Attachments.
- Fixed an issue related to Players getting stuck with a repeating "Downloading Instance Inventory" message.
- Fixed an issue related to a floating Cache used in the Radioactive Materials Contract.
RECENTLY FIXED
- Increased the number of Armor Plates found via ground loot across Ashika Island.
- Fixed an issue related to all Players in a Squad holding the same Weapon in the DMZ Lobby screen.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Players from unlocking new Seasonal content via DMZ extraction.
- Fixed an issue causing AI reinforcements to continue to respawn without end.