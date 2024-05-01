Fallout 4 Echoes of the Past Quest Guide

Chances are if the next-generation update was enticing enough to get you to load up Fallout 4, you've noticed that there are multiple new quests available for you to experience for the first time whether you're a new or returning player. "Echoes of the Past" is one of the newly added quests to Fallout 4 that have come to the game, and if you're one of the many players who has always wanted more Enclave-related content in the game, you're in luck with this one. If you're starting a new playthrough you'll have to progress through the story until your character has reached a decent enough level before this particular quest will trigger for you, but if you're picking up where you left off there's a good chance you're already there.

In Echoes of the Past players are tasked with tracking down various Enclave encampments to stop their forces from spreading, picking up some Enclave-themed cosmetics, high-powered weapons, and armor along the way.

Triggering the Quest

Simply open your Pip-Boy and scroll to the data tab after you've received the mission notification where you'll find the mission listed with the first objective prompting you to investigate the last known location of a missing caravan. This will lead you to a quest marker just north east of Saugus Ironworks – specifically to a bridge where you will then interact with a trail of blood and follow it until you reach the end. This trail will lead you to the first Enclave encampment you'll have to face, with soldiers to take out before you can advance. Be warned that one of these soldiers is wearing Power Armor and has a Napalmer weapon that shoots balls of fire at you, so you'll need to be prepared (hence this not triggering until you've leveled up quite a bit).

Access the Terminal

Once you've cleared the encampment you'll check out the terminal, which will reveal that the faction is tracking down highly advanced weapons and armor:

X-02 Power Armor



Hellfire Power Armor



Tesla Cannon



Heavy Incinerator



The terminal will also provide your next set of coordinates to another Enclave encampment tucked away in the Glowing Sea, which can be found within the "Download Homing Beacon Frequency" entry. From here your quest marker will update to the outskirts of the Glowing Sea.

Tracking the Enclave – The Glowing Sea

Tune your Pip-Boy to the Enclave Homing Beacon and navigate through the dangerous Glowing Sea, following the signal in the upper left corner of your screen by moving in the direction that incrementally increases the percentage displayed (roughly south west). Eventually you'll reach the Enclave's Atlantic Offices, which is as well protected as you would expect Enclave offices to be.

First, a soldier wearing Power Armor will attack you from the roof using one of the new weapons the next-generation update implemented, a Tesla Cannon. The soldier on the roof has the support of soldiers on the ground who will also join the ambush, plenty of whom have their own Power Armor as well. You'll want to take out all of these soldiers before entering the offices.

Defeat the Enclave Colonel & End the Lockdown

The final step to the main questline for Echoes of the Past is to head inside the offices and dispose of the remaining soldiers, including the Enclave Colonel in the storage room. The Colonel has the next terminal password on his body for you to loot. Bring the password to the room adjacent to the storage room and once you've entered it you can press the "End the Lockdown" button, ending the main portion of Echoes of the Past.

If you'd like to continue on to the other optional encampments to get more themed cosmetics, click on the terminal entries corresponding to each to have them marked on your map with a star in a circle icon.

Take Out the Optional Encampments

You have three optional encampments to address, which are all incredibly straightforward. Simply go to the locations marked on your map, take out all of the guards, press "activate" on the radio beacon to deactivate the tower, and collect the "Enclave Entrenchment Manual." Doing so at each of the additional encampments will yield the following rewards:

Western Enclave Encampment: Enclave Paint Job for Power Armor & Enclave Flag and Create for Settlement Workshops



Enclave Paint Job for Power Armor & Enclave Flag and Create for Settlement Workshops Eastern Enclave Encampment: Build the Enclave Laser Turret and Enclave Com Tower at Settlement Workshops



Build the Enclave Laser Turret and Enclave Com Tower at Settlement Workshops Southern Enclave Encampment: Build the Enclave Barricade at Settlement Workshops



Have you already taken advantage of the next-generation update for Fallout 4, and which new quest is your favorite?