EA Sports FC 24 Team of the Season Bundesliga: Leaked Players, Release Date

Last week, EA Sports FC 24 fans were treated to the first traditional leg of its annual Team of the Season promo. While developer Electronic Arts started with the new TOTS Live promo, the Premier League drop is when the real fun began. That fun will continue later this week when EA Sports FC 24 releases the Bundesliga Team of the Season. As most promos do in EA FC 24 these days, the team has leaked, giving players an early idea of who to expect. Below, you'll find a list of every leaked player for the Bundesliga Team of the Season squad so far and a breakdown of when the promo will launch.

EAFC Bundesliga TOTS Leaked Players

(Photo: Electronic Arts)

These leaks come from FUT Sheriff and FifaTradingRomania on Twitter. The two accounts have built up a solid reputation in the EA Sports FC 24 community during the last few years. Of course, you'll still want to take these leaks with a hefty grain of salt. Sheriff, in particular, is generally solid but has had a few mishaps over the years, so don't assume anything. Here are the currently leaked players:

Leaked Bundesliga TOTS and TOTS Moments Players

Dayot Upamecano (Moments) – Bayern Munich

Serhou Guirassy – Stuttgart

Donyell Malen – Borussia Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi (Moments) – Borussia Dortmund

Of course, the list above will likely grow over the rest of the week. The bulk of players last week leaked the day before the promo went live, so check back tomorrow and we'll likely have a better picture of what to expect. Either way, it's also worth remembering that EA will also drop a new Mixed League Team of the Season, giving a few of the lesser-known leagues some love alongside this drop. Plus, we will probably get the Women's Bundesliga release, if last week's cadence is any indication. In short, several more players will be added over the coming days and many of them probably won't leak before they drop in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 Premier League TOTS Start Date

The Bundesliga TOTS promo will presumably start on May 3rd at 1 p.m. ET. That's when the Premier League TOTS promo ends and generally when EA starts new promos in Ultimate Team. As it does most weeks, Electronic Arts will likely drop a new loading screen in the coming days letting us know when to expect the promo and a hint of who might be coming. Some of the cards listed above might drop later in the week, depending on how EA decides to break things up.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.