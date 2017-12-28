Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Releases New Lightning And Y’Shtola Trailers

Square Enix has revealed two new trailers for the upcoming Dissidia Final Fantasy NT title coming in January. The latest features showcase Final Fantasy XIII’s Lightning, as well as Final Fantasy XIV’s Y’shtola Rhul. You can see them in action in the videos below:

The two latest characters join a pretty fleshed out roster so far, including ones we have seen revealed in various videos in the past:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warrior of Light – Final Fantasy

Firion – Final Fantasy II

Onion Knight – Final Fantasy III

Cecil Harvey – Final Fantasy IV

Bartz Klauser – Final Fantasy V

Terra Branford – Final Fantasy VI

Cloud Strife – Final Fantasy VII

Squall Leonhart – Final Fantasy VIII

Zidane Tribal – Final Fantasy IX

Tidus – Final Fantasy X

Shantotto – Final Fantasy XI

Vaan – Final Fantasy XII

According to the official Square Enix listing:

FINAL FANTASY, everything you could ever want – Over twenty playable Final Fantasy legends to play. Over ten iconic battle arenas. And legendary summons.

– Over twenty playable Final Fantasy legends to play. Over ten iconic battle arenas. And legendary summons. Welcome warrior, there’s a mode for all – A mode for every player, whether it’s competitive online matches or custom lobbies for friends only, offline matches versus AI, or training to learn and refine combat techniques.

– A mode for every player, whether it’s competitive online matches or custom lobbies for friends only, offline matches versus AI, or training to learn and refine combat techniques. The more you fight, the more you gain – After each battle, players will receive experience points and gil. With that, players can gain new skills and freely customize their character.

After each battle, players will receive experience points and gil. With that, players can gain new skills and freely customize their character. Only the brave survive – The bravery combat system allows a much deeper and more methodical approach to fighting games, separating luck from skill. The way to win is to garner bravery points before unleashing critical HP attacks against your opponent.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive launching on January 30th of 2018.