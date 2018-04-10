Far Cry 5 Gets an Honest Game Trailer, Complete With Exploding Bears

Man, the team at Smosh Games didn’t waste any time when it came to covering Ubisoft‘s Far Cry 5 for its Honest Game Trailers, did it? The clip, which arrived earlier this morning, takes a closer look at the hot-selling sequel, as well as its many tropes – including enough stuff to re-label it American Cry 5.

The narrator digs right into the trailer, noting, “From the company that makes you climb more towers than a telephone repairman comes the newest open-world tour-de-force that’s more American than an eagle firing an M-16 while shotgunning a beer.”

He then notes how you return from your travels to tropical islands to take on…”exotic, uh, Montana,” where you’ll “take down an insidious cult and dismantle their weird sovereign state in a GTAS cartoon of middle America where every house has a bunker, the extremist militias are racially diverse, and every person you meet is a redneck with a mullet and a quest to get their truck back.”

He then notes that Far Cry 5 is a “gaming experience that really seemed like it was going to have something to say about modern U.S. politics, but ended up being just another excuse to blow shit up on an ATV.”

Then he digs into how the customization is pretty much useless since it’s a first-person shooter, as well as the allies that will help you along, like the “silent sniper” and “Cheeseburger, the cult hating bear,” among others. (Yes, Boomer gets a mention at the end as well, relax.)

He also talks a bit about the villains, including Joseph Seed and his doomsday plan, along with “televangelist guy, alt-right haircut guy and some sort of drug wizard.” He also makes mention of the endless supply of “bearded mountain lunatics,” and how it could all unravel if someone just had cell phone service. (Of course, if building a large statue and kidnapping a federal marshal doesn’t attract the government’s attention, nothing will, right?)

And don’t worry, blowing up a bear with a rocket launcher is totally covered in the clip, which you can see above. That shouldn’t dispel you from getting the game, though. There’s a lot of open-world fun to be had here, as you can see by our review.

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.