Final Fantasy VII Remake Listed on Xbox One

Last month, Walmart was responsible for a HUGE leak that revealed quite a few new titles, including Borderlands 3. One aspect that was also prevalent happened to also be about the Final Fantasy VII Remake being just for the PlayStation 4, but another retailer has just made a pretty big oopsie and that mistake is giving some hope to Xbox One fans.

When the highly anticipated remake was first announced, it was revealed to be a PlayStation 4 timed-exclusive. For those that may not know, that means that the game will only be available for that specific platform – at least for an allotted amount of time. That does also mean that other platforms would open up and if this latest leak from the European retail chain GAME means anything, that means Xbox players can experience the Strife vs Sephiroth standoff themselves!

Now leaks like this are nothing new and they’re not always accurate. We’ve seen “boo boos” in the past where it was nothing more than a clerical error based upon speculation, but this close to E3? It’s time to look at these a bit more seriously. Usually when the big announcements go live, they’ll immediately show up in retail stores everywhere with the pre-order status unlocked. It’s very possible that this pre-order place holder was prematurely set live, or just a mistake all together.

The rmake itself has been in production since 2014 and received its first reveal back in 2015. Since then, the external developer ‘CyberConnect2’ was transferred to an in-house team with Square Enix. This move was to “control quality” while also making sure everyone was on the same page. The undertaking is huge, and it’s a project attached to many fan expectations – it makes sense that they would want to make it perfect.

There are tons of reports that the release date will be revealed at this year’s E3, with even more footage from the game itself. We’d love to see how the “no more turn-based battles” works in the remake, and we’re interested in seeing once and for all how truly reconstructed this will be. One thing is for sure, we’re excited! We’ll learn more soon with E3 kicking off their announcements on June 9th!

