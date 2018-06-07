Fortnite Free Battle Star Location

If you were looking for a little motivation for completing the Week 6 challenges in Fortnite, maybe the latest Blockbuster challenge will sway that motivation! Especially since each entry into the Blockbuster saga seems to reveal key parts of a much bigger picture.

First and foremost before diving in for that free Battle Star, you need to have completed all of week 6’s challenges. This is the motivation needed to get cracking and collect your loot. Below are the challenges waiting to be completed:

Search Supply Drops (3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1000)

Search Chests in Loot Lake (7)

Spray over different Carbide or Omega Posters (7)

Search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint (1) ( HARD )

) SMG Eliminations (3) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (3) (HARD)

Thanks to one Reddit user, we know exactly where the free Battle Star is, making it even easier to collect on that sweet, sweet reward:

To find it, simply locate the Greasy Fork & Knife truck found near Greasy Grove. Super easy, right? Simply walk up to the Battle Star and hit “Search” to interact with it. Boom, done! Time to move on to the rest of the map for that glorious Victory Royale!

In other Fortnite news, the latest patch is now live with significant changes to some of the in-game features, including the decision to vault those pesky jetpacks:

Below are the official changes, as per Epic.

Shotguns

For a while we felt that Shotguns promoted healthy close quarter gameplay, however with the recent equip time changes, Shotguns are being used more often than we like. It’s something we’ve been keeping an eye on, but broadly speaking we feel Shotguns are a little too strong in their current state. As a result, we’re making these adjustments:

Pump Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0 Damage reduced from 90/95 to 80/85

Tactical Shotgun Headshot multiplier reduced from 2.5 to 2.0



Shotgun consistency across the board is also something we’re looking into and aim to improve. We want to make it more apparent when you hit or miss a shot. In addition to that, making sure the accuracy is more consistent and improving other odd behaviors with the weapon is a top priority. We’ve identified a number of issues that we’re currently working on solving in the near future.

Traps

We made a large change to traps a few weeks ago to test decreasing damage from 125 to 75. This was done in an effort to better understand the impact traps have throughout a match. The change sparked a great deal of excellent discussion about traps and we are going to lean more into improving their effectiveness. We want this to add more ways for you to be potent in combat. Here’s the change:

Trap Damage increased from 75 to 150

Jetpack

The Jetpack was introduced as a Limited Time Item. You can learn more on the goals of Limited Time Items as a concept in this post.

We will be vaulting the Jetpack at 8am on Monday, June 11. Get in your last matches before then! We may bring back the Jetpack at a future date with some improvements and new changes.

The latest update is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS players!