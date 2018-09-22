New ‘Fortnite’ Technique Makes It Impossible To Get Shot

Fortnite offers many ways to play but one of the most effective means for survival in the Battle Royale title is knowing how to build. It’s not good enough to be a decent shot, a solid structure could make or break a player’s chances at winning that coveted Victory Royale. Now a ‘new’ technique is starting to gain popularity called “snaking” and it’s pretty much a shoe-in for success.

A simple breakdown of what “snaking” even is surrounds the notion of building through basic wall structures. You can see in the clip above exactly how this technique works when maneuvering around a glitch that seems to still be unnoticed by the team at Epic Games.

The exploit doesn’t seem to be too terribly specific, it can be done through wood, brick, and metal. Build through buildings and remain untouched by other players when seeking to take everyone else out while surviving the Storm.

It can look a little chaotic at first, especially to those still new to the building aspect of the game. Still, it’s a useful trick, especially when the player count is down to the top 10. Every advantage is a good advantage – unless you’re firmly against exploits.

In other Fortnite news, brace yourself for Season 6 by tying up all of those loose Season 5 ends! Challenges, XP – Epic Games wants to make it a little easier to play catch up before the new season begins.

Epic Games has announced a 400% boosted XP weekend to make the grind a little less grind-ey. This will help players unlock those special cosmetic items locked behind tiers, but it’s only available for a limited amount of time! The special boosted XP event will end on September 24th, which means to take advantage you’re going to need to get into the game fast!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

Now that we know when Season 6 will arrive, it’s time to get hype! What are you hoping to see from Season 6? Favourite memories from season 5? Sound off with your Fortnite related thoughts in the comment section below!