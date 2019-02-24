‘Fortnite’ Has A Fix On The Way For One Of Its Most Annoying Glitches

One of Fortnite’s more tedious and vexing glitches is getting fixed, Epic Games has revealed.

As you may know, since the launch of the v7.40 update, players have been running into an issue where their waypoint markers aren’t displaying. And as you would expect, they haven’t been very happy about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, after some considerable noise making across social media and other parts of the Internet, Epic Games has responded, revealing that a fix is indeed in the pipeline.

We’re aware of it and working on a fix. Thanks! — Sean Hamilton (@MrPopoTFS) February 20, 2019

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word on a specific date the update will arrive, but given that Epic Games is usually pretty quick at cranking fixes out with speed, you’d expect a solution will be added sooner rather than later.

Of course, given the roaring success Respawn Entertainment and EA’s new battle royale game Apex Legends has had this month, Fortnite can’t afford to have too many stumbles like this. Apex Legends is steadily growing, and the more it does, the more it will eat into Fortnite‘s player base, if it hasn’t already.

Further, a good way to get people to jump ship is with annoying glitches like this. Apex Legends isn’t the most bug and problem free game you’ll ever play, but it doesn’t have any glaring issues at the moment like this. Well, except maybe the recently-discovered hit-box issue that players have unearthed.

Anyway, we will keep you updated as we learn more, but it sounds like a fix for the waypoint issue will come sometime this coming week with the game’s next update.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, information, and guides on the world’s most popular game, be sure to peep all of our previous and regularly updating coverage of the title by clicking right here.

Have you come across this issue?