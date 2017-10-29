Golf Story RPG Physical Copy Teased For The Future

Golf Story is the sports related RPG that no one thought they wanted until they actually played it. The game itself was met with positive reviews and glowing praise of how uniquely fun it is, so it’s no wonder that many would like to see it get a physical release. Luckily, it seems that the option for a physical cartridge isn’t quite out of the cards according to a recent interview.

Limited Run Games, a team that has brought physical releases to the masses for quite a few amazing titles, sat down in a new interview with The Switch Effect to talk about plans for the future. Co-founder Douglas Bogart had this to say when asked if a physical release is imminent:

“I can’t really give any hints, but I can tell you we thought our first title would just be a pipe dream, but instead it’s a hole in one.”

Earlier this year, Limited Run announced that they wanted to bring even more physical releases in 2018, though they’ve primarily focused on the Sony side of the gaming platforms. To see more Nintendo Switch love would be great, especially with the current physical vs. digital games ratio.

For those that may be unfamiliar with what Golf Story even is:

Golf Story combines the sheer excitement of golf with a serious story that plays out over 8 different courses. Play the story of a golfer who is forced to give up all that he holds dear for one last shot at accomplishing his dreams.

But all is not so simple in the world of golf. To best today’s players you have to be able to keep up with them both on and off the course.

Features:

Tee up anywhere! You’ll be surprised by how many problems can be solved by hitting a golf ball at them.

Explore 8 unique environments, each with their own courses, challenges, people and secrets.

Play through a dramatic story with a diverse cast of characters.

