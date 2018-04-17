Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gets Treasure Hunt DLC

Kingdom Come: Deliverance has a new DLC available on all platforms that sends players on hunts for hidden treasures.

Some players might’ve already come across some crudely drawn maps at times that guide players towards treasure, and more of the same can be expected with this DLC. Not only does the DLC give more treasure-hunting opportunities though, it also gives players access to the mythical Warhorse tribe armor, aptly named after the Warhorse Studios developers. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is almost entirely based in realism, but the DLC armor does hint at some long-past legends about dragons and dragon-slayers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Treasures of the Past DLC that’s now available for $4.99 has a description on the game’s Steam page to explain more regarding what’s included in the purchase.

Treasures of the Past

Treasure maps of the lords banished by King Sigismund of Hungary, leading to the hidden treasures of those patriots, bandits and schemers.

The mythical armor of the Warhorse tribe. Shrouded in mystery – it is said that the original wearer purged all the dragons from the Kingdom of Bohemia.

If the DLC looks familiar to some players, it might be because you already owned it prior to it being released on the platforms’ stores. In the announcement tweet that let players know of the DLC’s release, Warhorse Studios said that it was part of the incentives given to early backers during the game’s infancy, so a decent portion of the players may already be sporting the Warhorse armor.

The DLC “Treasures of the Past” is now available for everyone in the Steam store.

Backers & people who preordered #KingdomComeDeliverance already have it since release.https://t.co/U1ggZmMoWM — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) April 16, 2018

The tweet from Warhorse Studios only mentioned the PC version of the DLC with a link to Steam, but in a reply to a question from a Twitter user, Warhorse Studios confirmed that the DLC is also available on both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

As always, you’ll have to have the base game of Kingdom Come: Deliverance in order to use the DLC. But if you don’t yet have the game, the Treasures of the Past DLC page includes a brief summary of the realism-laden RPG to entice you.

“You’re Henry, the son of a blacksmith,” the summary says. “Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.