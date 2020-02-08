This Spider-Man PS4 Screenshot Gives Serious Web of Shadows Vibes

Marvel’s Spider-Man may have released back in 2018, but it still commands an active, robust, and passionate community playing the game for their 20th time and spending dozens and dozens of hours in the game’s incredible photo mode. What keeps players coming back? Well, it has a New Game Plus mode, which at the very least retains many players for a second playthrough. However, beyond this, there’s not many reasons to play the game a second time. There’s no branching story or missable content, nor is there an incredibly deep skill tree that requires numerous playthroughs to experience in its entirety. Fans of the 2018 game seem to keep going back to the game for one single reason: it’s really good.

That said, and as alluded to earlier, while the quality of the game retains players, it seems a lot of PlayStation gamers still playing the title in 2020 are spending a massive amount of time in photo mode, and for good reason. Like the game as a whole, the photo mode is great. And when combined with the detail of the game’s world and the even more detailed suits, it’s easy to see how so many get trapped spending their days, weeks, and months in it. I mean just look at this new shot from Reddit user ArielRamos 18 that has some serious Web of Shadows vibes.

For those that don’t know: Web of Shadows is a lackluster last-generation Spider-Man game that was actually released in three different forms. Unfortunately, it’s been delisted and removed from digital store shelves, but as you can see, it lives on in the memory of many Spider-Man fans.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively on the PS4. And at the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PC port, however, there has been suggestions the game may be re-released and enhanced for PS5. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the 2018, best-selling title by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

