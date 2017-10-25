The 'Middle-earth: Shadow of War’ Season Pass Offers Up Plenty of Orc-Killing Opportunities

WB Games' Middle-Earth: Shadow of War has been doing quite well since its release, entrancing thousands of players as they step back into Mordor, murdering orcs and bringing in new recruits to help them fight the good fight. But there's more where that came from, as the publisher has detailed the game's Season Pass with all sorts of new content.

We already knew that the game was getting new Shadow Wars DLC in an effort to expand its end game, but this new content will be released over the next few months, offering up even more adventures for those that can't get enough of the game. This DLC is broken down below:

Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion

The gruesome Slaughter tribe invades Mordor introducing new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, tribal showdowns and fierce battles, brought to life through the Nemesis System.

New Slaughter tribe fortress with Overlord throne room, monuments and outposts.

Players can hunt down Legendary Slaughter tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.

Slaughter Orcs are the most bloodthirsty in Mordor, capable of ambushing players at any point, creating a deadly new challenge for players.

Available November 2017.

Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion

The proud Outlaw tribe arise within Mordor introducing new missions, Epic and Legendary Orcs, tribal showdowns and intense battles, brought to life through the Nemesis System.

New Outlaw tribe fortress with Overlord throne room, monuments and outposts.

Players can hunt down Legendary Outlaw tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.

The Outlaw tribe is home to the most rebellious warriors in Orc society, outcasts who have a deep contempt of all those who would rule them, be they foreign invaders or Lords of Mordor (whether Dark or Bright).

Available December 2017.

Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion

Play as Eltariel, an elite assassin known as the Blade of Galadriel, and go head-to-head with the newest addition to the ranks of the Nazgûl.

Wield Eltariel's dual Elven blades and harness the Light of Galadriel with a host of deadly new combat abilities, skills and gear.

Encounter memorable new Nemesis characters, such as Flint and Tinder and the Slayer of the Dead, while battling the Nazgûl and learning more mysteries of their past.

Gain eight unique Legendary Orcs who can return to join your forces in the main story campaign with new abilities added to the Nemesis System.

Unlockable Eltariel character skin for the main story campaign.

Available February 2018.

Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion

Play as Baranor, the Captain of Minas Ithil and survivor of the city's demise, in a new story expansion where players will command the forces of Man against a new Orc threat to the East.

Unite with Torvin, the Dwarven Hunter, to craft powerful new combat gear, including the shield, gauntlet, chain and glider.

Hire mercenaries to create a human army and conquer the all new desert region of Lithlad.

Fight to survive in Mordor as a human without the power of a Ring or a wraith to cheat death in a new rogue-like campaign mode.

Unlockable Baranor character skin for the main story campaign.

Available May 2018.

You can still pick up the Season Pass now, and this content will also be available for purchase on its own, though pricing wasn't given just yet. We should know more soon!

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.