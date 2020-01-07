The Witcher Showrunner Talks How Long the Show Will Last

While Netflix’s The Witcher only released its first season late last year, Season 2 is already in the works, and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has previously said that she’s got several seasons beyond that in mind. But how long, exactly, might the series run? According to a recent interview, the answer is basically… as long as it needs. Which makes sense! There’s plenty of source material, after all.

“It’s a delicate dance because you have to be able to have a conceit of where you’re going,” Hissrich told Collider late last year when asked about how far ahead she’d mapped out the series. “Your stories need an end point. They need a direction to aim towards. But you also have to leave room to let things organically grow and develop. There are characters, for instance, that we meet in Season 1, and we got them on the screen and they were electric, so we started writing their stories and thought, ‘Oh, my god, there’s so much more here.’ So, you need to leave room for that to grow and develop, as well.”

“I’m sure, at some point, that I said I could write seven seasons,” she continued, “but I’m also sure that I said I could write 20 seasons. I will continue writing this series, as long as it makes sense to write this series. That means taking, organically, from the books and allowing story to flow, but then also allowing the story to end when it needs to end.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.