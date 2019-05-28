Nintendo Switch Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu Bundle is Back in Stock

Well, this is a surprise. We haven’t seen a Pokemon: Let’s Go Nintendo Switch console bundle since the holidays, but the Pikachu edition just turned up on Amazon with the original $399.99 price tag. If it sells out there, stock is also available online at GameStop and Best Buy.

The bundle comes with a Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch console complete with a Pikachu and Eevee dock and matching Joy-Con controllers, the Poke Ball Plus accessory, and a download code for the Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! game. Needless to say, these are probably in very short supply so get your order in while you can. While you’re at it, you might want to grab the HORI Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus charge stand, because it’s like having you’re own little Pokemon Center in the house. Grab one on Amazon for $19.99.

On a related note, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are expected to hit the Nintendo Switch later this year. At the time of writing Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are available to pre-order via Amazon with a $10 credit for Prime members. Note that both games are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur between the time that you order and the release date.

The official description for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield reads:

“A new generation of Pokémon is coming to the Nintendo Switch system. Become a Pokémon Trainer and embark on a new journey in the new Galar region! Choose from one of three new partner Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble. In this all new adventure, you’ll encounter new and familiar Pokémon as you catch, battle, and trade Pokémon while exploring new areas and uncovering an all-new story. Get ready for the next Pokémon adventure in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.”

