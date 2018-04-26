New ‘Overwatch’ Character Hoodies Are Available Now

As promised, J!NX has opened up pre-orders for new releases in their popular Overwatch Ultimate Hoodie collection. Hoodies based on Soldier 76, Junkrat, Mercy, Hanzo, Symmetra, Zenyatta, Bastion, Sombra, and Winston are available right here for $59.99 each while supplies last. Shipping is slated for June.

If the release of the first wave of Overwatch hoodies is anything to go by, these hoodies will likely sell out in pre-order and won’t be available again for quite some time. So, grab your favorite design while you can.

Which hoodie will you choose? The entire lineup looks pretty spectacular, but we suspect that the Hanzo, Mercy, Sombra, and the Soldier 76 hoodies will be the first to sell out.

The first wave of hoodies includes D.Va, Lucio, Genji, Roadhog, Zarya, Reinhardt, and Widowmaker – all of which can be ordered right here for $59.99. Future releases in the Overwatch Ultimate Hoodie collection will include Ana, McCree, Mei, Orisa, Pharah, Reaper, Torbjorn, Tracer, Doomfist, Moira, and Brigitte.

On a related note, Blizzard recently released a stunning high-end Mercy statue that you can preview in the video above. If you’re sold on it, you can grab it directly from Blizzard or via Entertainment Earth. Shipping is free from Entertainment Earth (Blizzard notes that the Mercy statue isn’t eligible for free shipping on their end), so it might end up being cheaper overall if you go that route. It’s definitely a good idea to compare.

The official product description reads:

“Heroes never die.” A guardian angel to those who come under her care, Dr. Angela Ziegler is a peerless healer, a brilliant scientist, and a staunch advocate for peace. Though she spends most of her time caring for the broken and dispossessed in crisis areas around the world, Mercy can be counted on to don her Valkyrie swift-response suit whenever innocents are imperiled. Celebrate this valiant support hero with her official statue! Measures 13 3/4-inches tall (floor to head) and the display base is 12 3/4-inches in diameter.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.