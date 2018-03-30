Here’s All the Field Research Quests in Pokemon Go

A dataminer has leaked all the potential Field Research quests in Pokemon Go.

Earlier today, a dataminer leaked all of the potential Field Research quests that appear in Pokemon Go. The leak contains all the text files related to the new Pokemon Go feature, including the flavor text related to the special “Search for Mew” quest.

We won’t spoil the Mew quest for Pokemon Go players, but we will do a quick rundown of all of the non-special quests you can complete to unlock “Research Breakthrough” rewards like Legendary Pokemon encounters and special items.

Here’s the full list of quests found in the game’s files so far:

Battle in a Gym

Battle in a Gym multiple times

Battle in a raid

Battle in a raid multiple times

Use a super effective Charged Attack in a Gym battle

Use a supereffective Charged Attack in multiple Gym battles.

Use multiple Berries to help catch Pokémon.

Use a Berry to help catch a Pokémon.

Catch multiple Pokémon.

Catch a Pokémon.

Catch multiple Ditto.

Catch a Ditto.

Catch multiple Oddish or Bellsprout.

Catch an Oddish or Bellsprout.

Catch multiple Swablu.

Catch a Swablu.

Catch multiple Pidgey or Murkrow.

Catch a Pidgey or Murkrow.

Catch multiple Treecko or Mudkip.

Catch a Treecko or Mudkip.

Catch multiple Meowth or Skitty.

Catch a Meowth or Skitty.

Catch multiple Bug-type Pokémon.

Catch a Bug-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Dark-type Pokémon.

Catch a Dark-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Dragon-type Pokémon.

Catch a Dragon-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Electric-type Pokémon.

Catch an Electric-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Fairy-type Pokémon.

Catch a Fairy-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Fighting-type Pokémon.

Catch a Fighting-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Fire-type Pokémon.

Catch a Fire-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Flying-type Pokémon.

Catch a Flying-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Ghost-type Pokémon.

Catch a Ghost-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Grass-type Pokémon.

Catch a Grass-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Ground-type Pokémon.

Catch a Ground-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Ice-type Pokémon.

Catch an Ice-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Normal-type Pokémon.

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Poison-type Pokémon.

Catch a Poison-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Psychic-type Pokémon.

Catch a Psychic-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Rock-type Pokémon.

Catch a Rock-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Steel-type Pokémon.

Catch a Steel-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Water-type Pokémon.

Catch a Water-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Grass-, Fire-, or Ground-type Pokémon.

Catch a Grass-, Fire-, or Ground-type Pokémon.

Catch multiple Pokémon with Weather Boost.

Catch a Pokémon with Weather Boost.

Evolve a Pokémon.

Evolve multiple Pokémon.

Evolve multiple Fire-type Pokémon.

Evolve a Fire-type Pokémon.

Hatch multiple Eggs.

Hatch an Egg.

Make multiple Excellent Throws.

Make an Excellent Throw.

Make multiple Great Curveball Throws.

Make a Great Curveball Throw.

Make multiple Great Throws.

Make a Great Throw.

Makemultiple Curveball Throws in a row.

Make multiple Excellent Curveball Throws in a row.

Make multiple Great Curveball Throws in a row.

Make multiple Great Throws in a row.

Make multiple Nice Curveball Throws in a row.

Make multiple Nice Throws in a row.

Make multiple Nice Throws.

Make a Nice Throw.

Power up Pokémon multiple times.

Power up a Pokémon.

Spin multiple PokéStops you haven’t visited before.

Spin a PokéStop you haven’t visited before.

Spin multiple PokéStops.

Spin a PokéStop.

Win multiple Gym battles.

Win a Gym battle.

Win a level 3 or higher raid.

Win multiple level 3 or higher raids.

Win multiple raids.

Win a raid.

Reach a specific level.

Earn a silver Kanto medal.

Earn a gold Kanto medal.

Earn multiple Candies walking with your buddy.

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy.

Evolve a Magikarp

The new research looks like a mix of easy tasks and things that might take a while to complete. There’s also enough tasks in the game that players should keep engaged for a while, even when they aren’t hunting for Mew.

The new research feature is officially live, so get out there and start collecting valuable research and collect all those prizes!