PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween

PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements. To this end, we have highlighted some of the cheapest deals within the sale. More specifically, five games under $3 and that we can recommend. There are some even cheaper games featured in the sale but unless you're looking for a bad Halloween experience you should stay far away from them. Below, you can check out all five games. This includes a trailer for each game, a description for each game, and a link to the unique PlayStation Store page for each game.

Outlast -- $2.99 About: "In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the "research and charity" branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, the asylum has been operating in strict secrecy... until now. Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive. Outlast is a true survival horror experience which aims to show that the most terrifying monsters of all come from the human mind.

Amnesia: Collection -- $2.99 About: "Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring its eerie pathways, you must piece together Daniel's troubled memories and uncover the horror that lies deep below. In Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus wakes in his bed wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. All he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it's up to him to save them. Amnesia: Justine puts you through a series of trials constructed by a demented mind. Will you risk your own life to save others?"

Stories Untold -- $2.49 About: "'Stories Untold' is a narrative-driven experimental adventure game, that bends the genre into something completely unique. Combining a mix of classic text-adventure, point-and-click and more, 4 short stories are packaged together into a single mysterious anthology that has been described as "a fantastic, fascinating example of interactive visual storytelling" (Telegraph 5/5) and earning widespread critical acclaim since release."

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X -- $2.99 About: "Raccoon City was just the beginning. Claire and Chris Redfield's nightmare continues as the siblings fight to survive against zombies and other monstrosities within Umbrella's deadly facilities. Scavenge for weapons and precious ammo to battle undead canines, a gigantic subterranean worm, and other terrors lurking in the shadows. Explore the mysterious Rockfort Island facility and the freezing Antarctic Base for clues exposing the Umbrella Corporation's sordid goals and the truth behind the mysterious and unsettling Ashford twins."