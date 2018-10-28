Xbox Boss Proud That ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Runs Best On Xbox One X

Whatever you’re playing it on, Red Dead Redemption 2 looks and runs great. But, if you’re looking for the best performance, then you’ll have to play the game on Xbox One X.

If you’ve spent any time with Red Dead Redemption 2, you’ll know it’s one of the most beautiful and technically impressive games ever created. From the lighting of a southwest sunset reflecting off swampland, to the uncanny character faces, or just the many beautiful vistas throughout the game, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a looker and runs very smoothly.

That said, its vast and dense open-world sings best on the world’s most powerful console: the Xbox One X. And this is something Xbox boss Phil Spencer made a note of, and something he is personally very proud of.

Retweeting Digital Foundry’s deep technical analysis of the game, which proclaimed it ran best on the beefed-up Xbox One, Spencer tweeted out that “Red Dead Redemption 2 looks and plays best on Xbox One X,” which naturally poked the console wars bear. However, this wasn’t Spencer’s intentions, who explained in a follow-up tweet that he simply retweeted the headline, which autofilled from Digital Foundry’s site.

In the same follow-up tweet, Spencer did concede that he’s proud the game runs best on Xbox One X, but what’s more important is that you simply play the game, no matter what console you’re one, because it’s a “true accomplishment.”

“Of course I’m a bit biased….but honestly most important is just play RDR2,” wrote Spencer in the follow-up Tweet. “Play it on a Pro, play it on an S, play it on PC. I just RT’d their headline, it autofills from their site. Of course I’m proud of how X performs but the game quality is the true accomplishment here.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 looks and plays best on Xbox One X //t.co/WD8D4VeiYv — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 25, 2018

Of course I’m a bit biased….but honestly most important is just play RDR2. Play it on a Pro, play it on an S, play it on PC. I just RT’d their headline, it autofills from their site. Of course I’m proud of how X performs but the game quality is the true accomplishment here. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) October 25, 2018

Interestingly, Spencer mentions playing on PC, which would be awesome, except for the fact that you currently can’t. While a PC version has been leaking all over the place, Rockstar Games has yet to announce the title for the platform. Whether this is simply a mistake or whether Spencer knows something we don’t know (except we do know at this point, because of the aforementioned leaks), well, who can say.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. And as Spencer says, you should really check out the game. Whether on a launch PS4 or on an Xbox One X, it’s amazing.

