Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Update Goes Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The Season 3 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone has today rolled out for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. With Season 3 of Warzone and MW3 now roughly halfway over, Activision is looking to inject new content and other overhauls to keep fans engaged until the eventual arrival of Season 4. As a result, this new patch for Warzone is one of the largest that the game has now seen in quite some time and will greatly alter the meta.

Downloadable right now, this new Season 3 Reloaded patch for Call of Duty: Warzone is mainly tied to balance changes. Just about every gun in the battle royale title has been tweaked in some manner, which means that your own personal favorite gun was likely impacted in some way. Other than this, new features have also been pushed out for Rebirth Island to go along with a handful of smaller bug fixes.

The extensive patch notes for today's Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update can be viewed in their entirety down below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Patch Notes

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Resolved an issue preventing the Wheelson-HS Killstreak from running over enemies while the Fire Breather Skin is equipped.

Slash Damage Tracers on the Dino Might Blueprint will now consistently play.

Improved visual effects when removing the Barrel from the Viral Ignition Blueprint.

PROGRESSION

» WEAPON PRESTIGE CAMOS «

In Season 3 Reloaded, we're introducing Weapon Prestige Camos, a new progression system for players to flex mastery of their favorite weapons in Modern Warfare III.

To unlock a Weapon Prestige Camo, players must earn a set amount of Weapon XP for any weapon of choice, including those carried forward from MWII. Weapon Prestige Camos are earned on a per-weapon basis, rewarding commitment and giving those of you completionists a grind to keep you busy for Seasons to come.

Our debut Weapon Prestige Camo is One Trick. Unlocked upon earning 150,000 Weapon XP, this camo coats the entire surface of your weapon in molten gold – and yes, it's animated.

You can expect to see a new Weapon Prestige Camo in each of the remaining Seasons ahead. We look forward to seeing which weapons you choose first for your journey to prestige!

WARZONE

MAPS

» URZIKSTAN «

Bunkers [[REDACTED]]



MODES

» REBIRTH ISLAND «

Loaded Resurgence Similar to Plunder, this Resurgence variant allows players to deploy with the Loadout of their choice! Expect non-stop action with moving circles inspired by High Trip Resurgence.



Lockdown Customized for Rebirth Island, Lockdown will be returning to Warzone later this season!



GENERAL

Resurgence Champion's Quest Resurgence fans may now experience the ultimate Resurgence challenge on two new maps: Fortune's Keep and Vondel. Cosmetic rewards are shared between Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep and Vondel.



Rebirth Island Audio Improvements Improvements have been made to audio occlusion. Audio level adjustments have been made to the following: Ascenders Parachutes Enemy footsteps



Ascender Audio Improvements Enemies and allies using ascenders will now make two distinct audio sounds.



Interrogation & Revive Sounds Quality of Life Increased audible distance and volume of Interrogation and Revive sounds.



GAMEPLAY

NEW FEATURES

» REBIRTH ISLAND | RESURGENCE «

Heavy Armor Public Event This brand new public event raises the number of armor plates players can carry, buffing the total number of health points from 150 to 200 for the whole match. This event has a low chance of occuring at the beginning of each match.

Public Event

Weapon Trade Station The Weapon Trade Station (WTS) that was introduced back in Rebirth Reinforced makes it return! It's the perfect tool to trade undesirables for more advantageous gear. The return for trading in a weapon is as follows: Common Weapon Common weapon Uncommon Weapon Common Weapon Lethal & Tactical Equipment Rare Weapon Uncommon Field Upgrade/Utility Box/Medic Vest/Comms Vest/Stealth Vest Gas Mask Common Weapon Epic Weapon Chance between Rare/Epic Field Upgrade, Rare/Epic Killstreak Cash Uncommon Weapon & Extra Ammo Legendary/Ultra Weapon Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade/Specialist Perk Package Self-Revive Kit Cash Rare Weapon & Extra Ammo Lethal & Tactical Equipment Fire Sale Trade Legendary Weapon & Extra Ammo Cash Durable Gas Mask/Tempered Plate Carrier Epic Killstreak/Field Upgrade



Utility Box Field Upgrade The perfect combination of the armor & munition box.

Field Upgrade

Foresight Killstreak Foresight makes its return! This Killstreak grants intel of every future circle when used. Can be acquired via [[REDACTED]].

Killstreak

Specialist Perk Package Specialist is finally back! Players who find Specialist will immediately receive the benefits of every Warzone Perk simultaneously. Can be acquired via [[REDACTED]].

Perk Package

[[REDACTED]] Upgrade With the arrival of new, excellent gear, Konni has updated [[REDACTED]] to make good use of them.



Variable Time of Day Although most matches will remain Sunny, Rebirth Island can now be experienced in 3 alternative different times of day: Sunset Overcast Foggy Similar to Vondel, the time of day may change during one specific match. Keep an eye on smart displays to stay informed about the forecast.



ADJUSTED FEATURES

» ALL MAPS | ALL MODES «

Ascender Improvements Quality of Life Minor adjustments to the use range and angles for ascenders. This change primarily helps with circumstances where ascenders in elevators would not provide a prompt at certain angles and ranges.

Quality of Life

Elevator Ascenders Quality of Life Ascenders at elevator locations will now be easier to interact with

Quality of Life

High Stakes Public Event High Stakes crates now give a Utility Box instead of an Ammo & Armor box

Public Event

Medicine Cabinet These containers will now drop 1 Stim, down from 2.



Spy Drone Contract Reduced the drone count in a swarm to 7, down from 9 Substantially reduced Spy Drones health. Slightly lowered Spy Drones base altitude. Shortened the minimum and maximum Spy Drones spawn distance from player.

Contract

Biometric Scanners Reduced the animation time when interacting with the Biometric Scanner.



» URZIKSTAN | WARZONE BOOTCAMP «

Warzone Bootcamp Loot The following items have been removed from the Warzone Bootcamp loot pool: PDS Loadout Drop Marker Loadout Chests



WEAPONS

NEW WEAPON

BAL-27 Assault Rifle A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed. The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate. Available via a new Sector in the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Assault Rifle

NEW AFTERMARKET PARTS

JAK Patriot Compatibility: M16 (Assault Rifle) Converts the M16 into a fully automatic rifle with a heavy ported barrel built to provide superior recoil control and firing aim stability.



JAK Wardens Compatibility: Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle) Become the enemy's biggest nightmare with this AMP allowing akimbo use of the powerful lever-action Shotgun.



JAK Atlas Kit Compatibility: AMR9 (SMG) Converts the AMR9 into an extremely lethal and accurate 5-round burst carbine chambered in 556.



WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

ASSAULT RIFLES

BP50

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3deg/s, up from 2.4deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.2deg/s, up from 6.7deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.2deg/s, up from 4.7deg/s.

SVA 545

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.3deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.8deg/s, up from 7.3deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.8deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

RAM-7

Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 32.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 26, down from 28.

Near-Mid Damage Range decreased to 39.37 meters, down from 43.18.

Mid Damage Range decreased to 49.53 meters, down from 53.34.

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

MTZ-556

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.1deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.4deg/s, up from 7deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.4deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

HOLGER 556

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.4deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

Increased hipfire spread maximum to 7.8deg/s, up from 7.5deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.8deg/s, up from 5.5deg/s.

MCW

Mid Damage increased to 24, up from 23.

Min Damage increased to 20, up from 18.

Max Damage Range increased to 30.48 meters, up from 26.67.

Increased hipfire spread minimum to 3.2deg/s, up from 2.6deg/s.

Increased moving hipfire spread maximum to 5.6deg/s, up from 5.3deg/s.

FR 5.56

Increased aim down sight movement speed to 2.9m/s, up from 2.7m/s.

Increased bullet velocity to 720m/s, up from 680m/s.

Upper Torso and Upper Arm Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

600mm FR Longbore Barrel Removed hipfire spread minimum benefit. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 8%. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 20%. Replaced aiming idle sway penalty with benefit.

435mm FR 435 Barrel Removed movement speed penalties. Removed hipfire spread penalties and benefits. Increased recoil control benefit by 5%. Added firing aim stability benefit. Removed bullet velocity benefit. Removed damage range penalty. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 2%. Decreased aim down sight movement speed penalty by 3%. Removed aiming idle sway penalty.

395 FR Minibore Barrel Replaced hipfire spread minimum penalty with benefit. Added sprint to fire speed benefit. Removed aiming idle sway penalty.

FR Sprinter Stock Removed tactical sprint speed benefit. Added aim down sight speed benefit. Decreased aiming idle sway penalty. Added flinch resistance benefit.

Recon Stock Pad Removed crouch movement speed benefit. Added movement speed benefit. Replaced hipfire spread penalty with benefit. Added sprint to fire speed benefit. Removed aim down sight speed benefit.

FR Anchor Comb Removed tactical sprint speed penalty. Decreased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%. Added aiming idle sway benefit.

FR TON-618 Comb Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 18%. Removed aiming idle sway benefit. Added firing aim stability benefit.

FR Giga Comb Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. Removed aim down sight movement speed penalty. Added flinch resistance penalty.

RMT Rear Grip Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%.

45 Round Magazine Decreased movement speed penalties. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 4%.

60 Round Magazine Decreased movement speed penalties. Decreased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%.



Many FR 5.56 Attachments have been reworked to increase their appeal and the overall viability of the Weapon.

M13B (MWII)

Max Damage increased to 24, up from 23.

Headshot Modifier decreased to 1.4x, down from 1.5x.

Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.2x, up from 1.1x.

Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.2x, up from 1x.

TEMPUS RAZBORBACK (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 26, up from 22.

Min Damage increased to 22, up from 18.

FR AVANCER (MWII)

Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 20.

Mid Damage increased to 20, up from 17.

Min Damage increased to 18, up from 16.

BATTLE RIFLES

SOA SUBVERTER

Min Damage decreased to 25, down from 28.

Max Damage Range decreased to 20.57 meters, down from 22.86.

MTZ-762

Decreased aim down sight time to 260ms, down from 280ms.

JAK Thunder LMG Kit Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 20ms.



SO-14 (MWII)

Fire Type: Full-Auto Decreased sprint to fire time to 261ms, down from 307ms. Decreased aim down sight time to 270ms, down from 290ms.



SUBMACHINE GUNS

HRM-9

Max Damage decreased to 28, down from 31.

Near-Mid Damage decreased to 24, down from 28.

Mid Damage decreased to 22, down from 24.

Max Damage Range decreased to 10.41 meters, down from 11.3.

RAM-9

Increased horizontal recoil to 17.6deg/s, up from 16.9deg/s..

Increased vertical recoil to 44.4deg/s, up from 42.9deg/s.

RIVAL 9

Max Damage increased to 26, up from 25.

Max Damage Range decreased to 12.19 meters, down from 13.97.

Lower Arm and Hand Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

WSP-9

Decreased sprint to fire time to 66ms, down from 110ms.

STRIKER

Min Damage increased to 28, up from 23.

Mid Damage Range increased to 35.56 meters, up from 30.48.

SHOTGUNS

KV BROADSIDE

JAK Jawbreaker Removed aim down sight spread.



RIVETER

Decreased aim down sight spread by 10%.

.410 Gauge Ball Ammunition Increased aim down sight spread by 10%.



LIGHT MACHINE GUNS

DG-58 LSW

Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Arms and Hands Modifiers increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Lower Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

BRUEN MK9

Max Damage decreased to 26, down from 28.

Leg Modifiers decreased to 1x, down from 1.05x.

Lower Torso Modifier decreased to 1x, down from 1.1x.

TAQ ERADICATOR

Decreased sprint to fire time to 189ms, down from 252ms.

Decreased aim down sight time to 330ms, down from 340ms.

SNIPER RIFLES

XRK STALKER

Decreased bullet velocity to 790m/s, down from 860m/s.

KATT-AMR

Decreased bullet velocity to 620m/s, down from 660m/s.

MORS

Increased aim down sight time to 580ms, up from 560ms.

Decreased bullet velocity to 900m/s, down from 960m/s.

HVP Anti-Material Slug Ammunition Increased bullet velocity penalty to 20%, up from 15%.



HANDGUNS

COR-45

Increased movement speed to 5.4m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

RENETTI

TYR

Increased movement speed to 5.3m/s, up from 5.1m/s.

WSP STINGER

Upper Torso Modifier increased to 1.1x, up from 1x.

Increased movement speed to 5.9m/s, up from 5.7m/s.

P890 (MWII)

Increased movement speed to 5.3m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

.50 GS (MWII)

Increased sprint speed to 5.8m/s, up from 5.7m/s.

X12 (MWII)

Increased movement speed to 5.4m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

Increased sprint speed to 6.1m/s, up from 6m/s.

9MM DAEMON (MWII)

Increased movement speed to 5.4m/s, up from 5.2m/s.

Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip Max Damage increased to 24, up from 22. Near-Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 21. Mid Damage increased to 20, up from 18. Min Damage increased to 18, up from 16. Max Damage Range increased to 10.36 meters, up from 5.64. Near-Mid Damage Range increased to 18.28 meters, up from 12.34. Mid Damage Range increased to 33.52 meters, up from 18.58. Removed 10% movement speed penalty. Decreased hipfire spread minimum to 1.7deg/s, down from 2.4deg/s. Decreased hipfire spread maximum to 5deg/s, down from 5.5deg/s.



LOADOUT

» FORTUNE'S KEEP | RESURGENCE «

Bunker Buster Killstreak Drop time reduced to 2 seconds, down from 4. Explosion Max Damage reduced to 275, down from 350. Explosion Min Damage increased to 50, up from 25. Explosion Radius reduced to 512, down from 600. Gas Radius increased to 8.9 meters, up from 6.5.

Killstreak

UI/UX

Ranked Play Restrictions Quality of Life Updated menu to provide additional clarity for restricted weapons in Ranked Play.

Quality of Life

Champion's Quest We've added a prompt to notify players who attempt to leave a match that a Champion's Quest objective is in progress and available to intercept.



Bunker Buster Minimap Improvements Quality of Life Bunker Buster will now display a red circle on its landing location and will show a red circle for the duration of the damaging gas area.

Quality of Life

End of Match Flow Quality of Life After a match ends, players will be returned to the selected playlist mode rather than to the playlist select menu.

Quality of Life

Perk Descriptions Additional information has been added to some perk descriptions.



BUG FIXES

Fixed several occlusion issues allowing players to exploit the map.

Fixed an issue that prevented UAVs and Counter UAVs from being used while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Fixed an issue making it difficult to use the ladder at the lighthouse in Headquarters on Rebirth Island.

Fixed an issue causing floating foliage around Rebirth Island.

Fixed an issue causing the in-game Stats tab to show incorrect stats at the end of the match.

Fixed an issue preventing players from respawning in Resurgence after they rejoin a match in progress.