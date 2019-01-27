‘Resident Evil 2’: Meet The Voice Actors Behind The Game’s Characters

Resident Evil 2 is one of the scariest games of all-time. But part of what makes it so terrifying is its devotion to immersion. And sure, things like incredible details, raw graphical fidelity, atmospheric sound work, and rushes of adrenaline you get while playing it all help make it as immersive as it is, but so does the game’s lead characters.

In fact, I’d wager if you weren’t so invested in the game’s story, it’s characters and bad guys, you wouldn’t be as immersed. One of the best part of Resident Evil 2 is its iconic characters — and not just its abhorrent and terrifying enemies — but protagonists Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, and lesser prominent characters like Ada Wong and Hunk.

That said, while developers often get soaked with praise (and criticism) for the game they’ve created, the talent behind the game’s characters often don’t get the level of appreciation they deserve for their contribution to the game. Sure, everyone knows Troy Baker and Laura Bailey, but most actors behind our favorite video game characters aren’t known and recognized by many.

So, if you’ve been playing Resident Evil 2 this weekend and would like to know/see the people behind the prominent characters in the game, here’s a video from TeddyKGaming that provides just that (both English and Japanese actors are included):

As you can see, while Capcom decided to use a whole new cast of English voice actors for the remake, it actually opted to keep the original Japanese cast intact. While it decided to do this for the Japanese cast, but not the English cast, is unclear.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, starting at $59.99 USD. At the moment of publishing, it’s the highest-rated game of 2019, sitting at a very impressive 91 on Metacritic.

As for a Nintendo Switch port, Capcom hasn’t announced any plans to bring the game to the Nintendo system, but it also hasn’t ruled out the possibility, leaving the door open for it to happen sometime in the future.

For more news, information, and media on the survival-horror remake, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking here.