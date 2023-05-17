New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Revealed With Patch Notes

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have revealed the next patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that will be rolling out across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms this week. Despite being well-received by many fans and critics, Jedi: Survivor came in pretty hot when it launched this past month, which led to a number of bugs and performance issues being found in the Fallen Order sequel. Luckily, for those who have been waiting for improvements to come about before playing Survivor, a new patch for the action-adventure title that boasts a variety of fixes is arriving soon.

Detailed by EA today, the latest update for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be releasing today for those on PC platforms. A specific launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S has yet to be disclosed, but EA made clear that this same update will also be coming to consoles soon enough. When it comes to what this update does, it's almost entirely dedicated to solving various bugs and rectifying other troubles that have been found in the game.

To get a look at everything this update does, you can find the full list of changes for this Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch down below.