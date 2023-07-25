New Steam Game Becomes Top Seller Immediately Upon Release

For the first time in the past month, Steam has a new game that has reached the number-one position on the platform's "Top Selling Games" chart. Throughout almost the entirety of June and July, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been the highest-earning game on Valve's PC marketplace. Much of this renewed interest in CS: GO has been due to the fact that Counter-Strike 2 is now in the works and will be launching soon. Prior to that launch, though, Valve has now seen its popular multiplayer shooter finally unseated by a newly-released action title.

To coincide with its launch today, Remnant 2 has now shot to the top position of Steam's sales chart. As the sequel to 2019's Remnant: From the Ashes, this follow-up installment has already gotten off to a hot start not only in terms of revenue, but also concurrent players. At the time of this writing, Remnant 2 boasts a little more than 40,000 active players, making it one of the 25 most-played games on Steam. Assuming that the third-person Soulslike game continues to sell at a high rate, it could continue to further climb the "Most Played" chart on Steam as well.

What will be interesting to follow moving forward is just how long Remnant 2 will be able to retain this top spot on Steam. Not only does Counter-Strike: GO continue to sit closely behind Remnant 2 at this point in time, but Baldur's Gate 3 has also slowly been inching up the sales chart as its official release is set to take place in early August. No matter how long Remnant 2 continues to be Steam's top-selling game, though, Gunfire Games and Gearbox have to be thrilled with how the sequel is performing so far.

To learn more about Remnant 2, you can find the game's official description alongside an accompanying trailer down below.

"Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity's extinction.

A mix of methodical and frenetic ranged/melee combat returns with cunning enemies and large scale boss battles. Choose specific gear and weapons to optimize for the different biomes and battles ahead. Bosses will bring high-level players to team up to overcome the challenge and try to obtain the biggest rewards."