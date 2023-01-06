One of Steam's Most Wishlisted Games Gets a New Trailer

One of the Steam platform's most wishlisted games got a new trailer showing off gameplay and some pretty impressive graphics this week thanks to Nvidia's CES 2023 showcase. The game in question is called The Day Before, an open-world survival MMO that was supposed to be out in 2022 but was delayed to 2023. It'll be out in just a few short months now, and ahead of that release, we've gotten to see a bit more of what it boasts.

The trailer was shared this week as part of Nvidia's reveals during the tech event with the focus being the game's use of ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS 3. It's a brief trailer to be sure and is more focused on graphics than it is on actual gameplay, but it's still worth checking out if you're one of the many who've wishlisted this game ahead of its release.

Steam's got a running list of the games that people have wishlisted the most on its platform, and currently, The Day Before sits at the No. 2 spot. It occupied the top spot at one point last year, but it was dethroned by Stray, the PlayStation and PC game that won so many people over in 2022. It trails behind only Hogwarts Legacy at this point.

As mentioned previously, the game was supposed to release in 2022 but was pushed to 2023, a delay which pushed the game back nearly a full year based on the timing of the announcement. It went through a brief controversy after it came to light that the developer, Fntastic, described its employees as volunteers and said that those working part-time on the game were given "cool rewards, participation certificates, and free codes."

Controversies and delays aside, the game remains one of the most wishlisted titles on Steam, and once Hogwarts Legacy is out, one would assume that the game will return to the No. 1 spot. It's scheduled to be released on March 1st, and you can find out more about the game by checking out its Steam page as well as through the overview below.

"The Day Before is an open-world MMO survival set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars," the grim preview of the game explained.