Steam’s Weekend Sales Include Rocket League and More, Ending Soon

There’s hardly a wrong time to expand your backlog of Steam games even further, but there’s definitely a right time to do so with the weekend sales that are currently going on right now.

With everything from Rocket League to virtual reality games composing the weekend sales, Steam has quite the selection available at various discounts. Some of the games are even free-to-play for a portion of the weekend, but if you’re not interested in the trial run and just want to make your purchases, you can still get the games at a discount for much less than the original prices.

Bundles are also discounted depending on what you’re looking for, so check out the following games that are part of Steam’s weekend sales to see if you need anything in your collection.

Rocket League

The first game is one that needs little introduction, the goal-scoring, car-flipping take on soccer known as Rocket League.

If you for some reason don’t have Rocket League yet in your Steam library, you can get the game for much less than its usual $20 price. It’s marked down by 40 percent right now at just $11.99, and you can even get more than the base game at a cheaper price by purchasing the Rocket League Game of the Year Edition. This edition is available for $14.99 and includes the game as well as the Chaos Run DLC Pack, the Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack, and the Supersonic Fury DLC Pack.

This sale has just less than two days left until the game returns to its full price, so check out Rocket League’s Steam page if you’re interested in taking advantage of this weekend deal.

Day of Infamy

You may not have heard quite as much about Day of Infamy as you have about Rocket League, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore this WWII shooter.

The shooter is being offered at a steep 70 percent discount and was one of the games participating in the free weekend on Steam. It’s only $6 right now as opposed to the normal $19.99 price, and the Day of Infamy Deluxe Edition is also available at a similar discount for just $9.

The game’s Steam page offers more info on the shooter if you haven’t heard of it prior to the sale.

“Experience close-quarters battles in iconic WWII settings. Defend the line, storm the beach, torch the enemy, or use a radio to call in fire support. Day of Infamy is a teamwork-oriented shooter that will keep you on your toes and coming back for more with its diverse game modes and authentic arsenal.”

OrbusVR

Another one of the free-to-play games, OrbusVR is a virtual reality game that’s currently in Early Access.

The game will run players a bit more than the other discounted prices with the sale bringing it down to $29.99 as opposed to the full $40 price, but you can at least try this one before you purchase it if you get in on the free weekend before it’s concluded. You’ll need a VR headset such as the HTC Vive or the Oculus Rift to play the game, of course, but you can also read up on it through the game’s Steam page to see it it’s worth a shot.

“OrbusVR is the first fully-realized MMORPG designed from the ground up for room-scale VR. It features a huge open world with thousands of players, dozens of hours of quests following an intriguing story, interesting lore and characters, five-player group dungeons, world bosses, and more!”

Arma 3

A military simulator include in the sale that many will be familiar with at least by its name, Arma 3 and all its special bundles and DLC options are discounted.

Arma 3 is also free-to-play as well, so you can finally join your friends who have been going on about the war game to see if it’s for you. The base game is only $13.59, down 66 percent from the $39.99 price, and the Arma 3 Apex Edition is also cheaper at just $23.79. DLC such as Jets, Helicopters, Karts, and two bundles called the Arma 3 DLC Bundle 1 and Arma 3 DLC Bundle 2 are also discounted, but the sale ends in less than a day. See everything that’s included in these bundles along with more of the game’s features through its Steam page.

“Experience true combat gameplay in a massive military sandbox. Deploying a wide variety of single- and multiplayer content, over 20 vehicles and 40 weapons, and limitless opportunities for content creation, this is the PC’s premier military game. Authentic, diverse, open – Arma 3 sends you to war.”