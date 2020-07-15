Friday the 13th Deluxe Collection Blu-ray Box Set Pre-Orders are Live
Yesterday, Scream Factory made classic horror fans very happy with the debut of their Friday the 13th Deluxe Blu-ray Collection. It includes all 12 films on 16 discs, all of the previously released bonus materials, a bunch of new bonus materials (full details below), a fancy slipcase (each film also comes in a separate Blu-ray case with the original theatrical artwork), a 40-page collectible booklet, new 4K transfers of Parts 1-4, and more.
The new Friday the 13th Blu-ray boxed set hits shelves on October 13th and is limited to 13,000 units. That said, you have two options with regard to pre-orders. Shout Factory is offering a version that throws in an exclusive lithograph and poster for $159.98 to the first 7,000 customers. However, the version without the lithograph and poster is $20 cheaper here at Best Buy. A listing for the boxed set is also live here on Amazon but not active at the time of writing.
The full breakdown of the set and its special features is as follows:
DISCS ONE & TWO: Friday the 13th (1980)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative (Theatrical Cut And Unrated Cut)
- Audio Commentary With Director Sean S. Cunningham, Screenwriter Victor Miller, And More (Unrated Cut)
- Fresh Cuts: New Tales From Friday The 13th
- The Man Behind The Legacy: Sean S. Cunningham
- A Friday The 13th Reunion
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 1
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- S. Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- K. Radio Spot (NEW To The Set)
- S. Theatrical Trailer
- International Theatrical Trailer (NEW To The Set)
DISC THREE: Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- Amy Steel Podcast Interview
- Inside Crystal Lake Memories: The Book
- Friday's Legacy: Horror Conventions
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 2
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC FOUR: Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982)
- NEW 4K Scan From The Original Film Elements
- In 2D And A NEW 3D Version
- Audio Commentary With Actors Larry Zerner, Paul Kratka, Richard Brooker, And Dana Kimmell
- Fresh Cuts: 3D Terror
- Legacy Of The Mask
- Slasher Films: Going For The Jugular
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 3
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC FIVE: Friday the 13th: The FInal Chapter (1984)
- NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative
- Audio Commentary With Director Joe Zito, Screenwriter Barney Cohen, And Editor Joel Goodman
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 4
- Slashed Scenes With Audio Commentary By Director Joseph Zito
- Jason's Unlucky Day: 25 Years After Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter
- The Lost Ending
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part I
- Jimmy's Dead Dance Moves
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
- Radio Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC SIX: Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning (1985)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Melanie Kinnaman, Deborah Voorhees, And Tiffany Helm
- Audio Commentary With Director/Co-screenwriter Danny Steinmann, Actors John Shepherd And Shavar Ross
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood – Part 5
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part II
- New Beginnings: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part V
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC SEVEN: Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Thom Mathews, Vinny Gustaferro, Kerry Noonan, Cynthia Kania, And CJ Graham
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin
- Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Tom McLoughlin, Actor Vincent Guastaferro, And Editor Bruce Green
- Audio Commentary With Fans/Filmmakers Adam Green And Joe Lynch (NEW To The Set)
- Lost Tales From Camp Blood - Part 6
- The Crystal Lake Massacres Revisited Part III
- Jason Lives: The Making Of Friday The 13th: Part VI
- Meeting Mr. Voorhees
- Slashed Scenes
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- TV Spots (New to the Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC EIGHT: Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1987)0comments
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And Actor Kane Hodder
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carl Buechler And actors Lar Park Lincoln And Kane Hodder
- Jason's Destroyer: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VII
- Mind Over Matter: The Truth About Telekinesis
- Makeover By Maddy: Need A Little Touch-Up Work, My A**
- Slashed Scenes With Introduction
- Vintage Fangoria Magazine Article (BD Rom – NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
DISC NINE: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)
- Audio Commentary With Director Rob Hedden
- Audio Commentary With Actors Scott Reeves, Jensen Daggett, And Kane Hodder
- New York Has A New Problem: The Making Of Friday The 13th Part VIII – Jason Takes Manhattan
- Slashed Scenes
- Gag Reel
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
DISCS TEN & ELEVEN: Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993)
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements (Theatrical Version)
- NEW 2K Scan Of The Original Film Elements With HD inserts (Unrated Version)
- NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Adam Marcus, And Kane Hodder
- NEW Audio Commentary With Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
- Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Screenwriter Dean Lorey
- Additional TV Footage With NEW Optional Audio Commentary With Director Adam Marcus And Author Peter Bracke
- Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots (NEW To The Set)
DISC TWELVE: Jason X (2002)
- NEW Audio Commentary With Kane Hodder, Writer Todd Farmer, And Peter Bracke
- NEW Interviews With Sean Cunningham, Noel Cunningham, Kane Hodder, Kristi Angus, And Todd Farmer
- Audio Commentary With Director Jim Isaac, Writer Todd Farmer, And Producer Noel Cunningham
- The Many Lives Of Jason Voorhees – A Documentary On The History Of Jason
- By Any Means Necessary: The Making Of Jason X – Making-Of/Production Documentary
- Electronic Press Kit (NEW To The Set)
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot (NEW To The Set)
DISC THIRTEEN: Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
- Audio Commentary With Director Ronny Yu, Actors Robert Englund And Ken Kirzinger
- 21 Deleted/Alternate Scenes, Including The Original Opening And Ending With Optional Commentary By Director Ronny Yu And Executive Producer Douglas Curtis
- Behind-The-Scenes Coverage Of The Film's Development – Including Screenwriting, Set Design, Makeup, Stunts, And Principal Photography
- Visual Effects Exploration
- My Summer Vacation: A Visit To Camp Hackenslash
- Pre-Fight Press Conference At Bally’s Casino In Las Vegas
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Music Video: Ill Nino "How Can I Live"
DISC FOURTEEN: Friday the 13th (2009)
- Hacking Back/Slashing Forward – Remembering The Groundbreaking Original Movie
- Terror Trivia Track With Picture-In-Picture Comments From The Cast And Crew
- The Rebirth Of Jason Voorhees – A Look At The Making Of
- Additional Slashed Scenes
- The Best 7 Kills
DISC FIFTEEN: BONUS DISC (#1)
- NEW Interview With Composer Harry Manfredini
- NEW Location Featurette On Parts 1 & 2
- The Friday The 13th Chronicles – An 8-Part Featurette
- Secrets Galore Behind The Gore – A 3-Part Featurette
- Crystal Lake Victims Tell All!
- Tales From The Cutting Room Floor
- Friday The 13th Artifacts And Collectibles
- Jason Forever – Q&A With Ari Lehman, Warrington Gillette, C.J. Graham, And Kane Hodder
DISC SIXTEEN: BONUS DISC (#2)
- Scream Queens: Horror Heroines Exposed (2014) – Including Interviews With Adrienne King And Melanie Kinnaman (78 minutes)
- Slice And Dice: The Slasher Film Forever (2013) – Including Interviews With Corey Feldman And John Carl Buechler (75 minutes)
- Trailer Reel – All 12 Trailers In A Row
- Friday The 13th (2009) TV Spots
- Friday The 13th (2009) Electronic Press Kit
