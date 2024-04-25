The Invisible Man 2 Gets Major Update From Star Elisabeth Moss

Released in 2020, Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man was one of that year's most critically acclaimed horror films, one that left fans hoping for more. But despite its open-ended conclusion, there has been no real updates about a possible sequel — at least until now. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast star Elisabeth Moss revealed that they're closer than ever to a sequel and she feels good about it.

"Blumhouse and my production company [Love & Squalor Pictures]… we are closer than we ever have been to cracking it," Moss said (via Bloody Disgusting). "And I feel very good about it."

She added, "We are very much intent on continuing the story."

What is The Invisible Man About?

In The Invisible Man, Moss played a woman, Cecilia, who was targted by her ex-boyfriend who faked his own death and used a suit that made him appear invisible in order to harass her seemingly from beyond the grave. The film ended with Cecilia taking control of the suit to kill her harasser, leaving her in posession of the technology. The film also stars Aldis Hodge as the friend who helps Cecilia take back her life. The film was not just a critical success, but a box office success as well, bringing in a global box office of $144 on a $7 million budget.

Even as far back as 2022, Moss has said that she hadn't completely considered herself done with The Invisible Man, tellling ComicBook.com at the time that any sequel pursued would be one they would want to be as good as if not better than the first.

"I can't really say much, but it's definitely not — it's not necessariy in the rearview at all, but I do think that we have, with any sequel, you obviously want to make sure tha tyou are doing the original justice," Moss said. "And so none of us involved have any intention of just cracking out another thing and throwing it up and just seeing what happens. We really want it to be as good, if not better, than the first one. Did I actually answer the question at all? It's not in the rearview. How's that."

The Final Season of The Handmaid's Tale Is Still Coming As Well

Earlier this year, Moss also gave an update on the sixth and final season of The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu confirmed back in 2022 that Season 6 will be the series' last and in January, Moss revealed that filming on that final season will begin this summer, though the series may not return until 2025.

"We are going back to shoot this summer. Our final season," Moss said. "People are starting to get upset [about the Season 6 delay]. Especially when I tell them that we haven't even started shooting yet. Like, 'When is it coming back?' 'Well…' They get a little upset. It probably won't be [released] until maybe 2025."