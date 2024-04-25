Resident Evil 4 Is Half Price on PS5 and PS4 for a Limited Time

Resident Evil 4 is half price, aka 50% off, on PS5 and PS4 for a limited time. This means rather than pay $40 for one of 2023's best games, PS4 and PS5 users via the PlayStation Store can nab the remake for just $20. And this is a deal exclusive to the PlayStation Store. On the Xbox Store, the Xbox Series X|S version remains $40. Meanwhile, the Steam version is on sale, but it is only 25% off, which means it is $30. Of course though, this is a limited time deal. More specifically, it is only availlable until May 9.

Released on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 game of the same name. In other words, it is a remake of a game widely considered one of the greatest ever made. Within the survival-horror genre specifically, many would make the case it is the single greatest game ever released. Upon release, the remake garnered a 93 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, the remake has sold seven million copies as of March this year, making it the fastest-selling entry in the series to date.

"Survival is just the beginning," reads an official description of the remake on the PlayStation Store. "Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president's kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect."

"Even if there's a part or two in the remake that could've been handled better, replayability is a core part of a Resident Evil game's success, and Resident Evil 4 is no exception," reads our review of the game. "It should be a promising sign then that as soon as credits rolled, the next logical step was to look through the new challenges at hand and plan out the next playthrough. Costumes, new weapons, and challenges both self-imposed and presented by the game are incentives that bolster Resident Evil's arcade-y feel and give the player an excuse for another run, but even if they were absent, the Resident Evil 4 remake offers enough to justify countless runs once more."