Creepshow Showrunner Shares Video Teasing the Host Animatronic Getting a "Facelift"

Long before he was helping shape the creative trajectories of TV series, Greg Nicotero made a name for himself for his impressive work in the special effects world, with the showrunner of Creepshow offering a new look at how the animatronic "Creep" character was getting an update ahead of the series' second season. The updates to the ghoulish creature don't look entirely different from its original appearance, but with the figure likely being in storage for quite some time and with Nicotero not knowing what the future would hold for the figure, its newfound fame clearly deserved to get the star treatment ahead of the new season.

"The 'Creep' getting a wee facelift for season 2," Nicotero said of the video. "Added lips to give him a smile function. Prep begins in a few weeks then filming in Atlanta in March."

The series is inspired by the 1982 film of the same name, which was directed by George Romero and written by Stephen King. The anthology film served as a tribute to the horror comics that the filmmakers grew up on, with each vignette offering not only genuine frights, but also its fair share of humor. The first season of Shudder's Creepshow saw each episode comprised of two different terrifying tales, bringing together some of the genre's most compelling storytellers.

Nicotero previously revealed that it was the passion everyone involved in the project had for the original film that made the series so exciting.

“I needed all these amazingly talented people because they’re part of the essence of what Creepshow is," Nicotero noted last summer. "I like the idea that you can watch the first Creepshow [movie], and the comic book closes at the end... and then you could watch episode one of our show, and it’s like opening a new comic book."

He added, "It’s not a reboot, it’s not a retelling. George [Romero] and Steve [King] were so ahead of their time, because of their love for EC Comics. The shit that I love, it’s the same stuff that we all love. It’s Jaws, and Dawn of the Dead, and Salem’s Lot. The stuff that I could watch or read a hundred times. And now we have Creepshow — it comes, for me, from a place of love. I love this stuff so much. We’re all here for the same reason, and I’m grateful for the fans that support this.”

