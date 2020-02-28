Syfy Orders Day of the Dead TV Series

Syfy is turning yet another beloved horror film property into a TV project, ordering an adaptation of George A. Romero's zombie title Day of the Dead to series. The NBCUniversal network is skipping the pilot process for Day of the Dead, giving it a straight to series green light, good for a full 10 episode season, likely debuting in 2021. Syfy also gave a series order to the project The Surrealtor on Friday, which should makes its debut next year as well.

Giving a straight to series order to horror adaptations is becoming a bit of a habit for Syfy. Day of the Dead is the second such project to get the treatment in recent months, following the series order of Chucky, which comes from the franchise's original creative team. Including The Surrealtor and recent project Vagrant Queen, Syfy has given four consecutive shows straight to series orders.

This new adaptation, based on Romero's original work, follows the story of six strangers who have to survive the first full day of a zombie outbreak. Romero's movie arrived in 1985 and starred Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, and Joseph Pilato.

Day of the Dead is being written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who will also serve as series showrunners. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown, Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are all set to executive produce. The series is being brought to life by Cartel Entertainment and HiTide Studios.

Cartel Entertainment has been killing the horror TV adaptations game as of late, producing Greg Nicotero's Creepshow reboot for Shudder. The successful adaptation of Romero's 1982 film was well received throughout its first season and will be moving to AMC for Season 2.

Are you looking forward to seeing Day of the Dead adapted for TV? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.