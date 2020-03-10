Fan's A Nightmare on Elm Street Netflix Series Trailer Has Us Wanting the Real Thing

A Nightmare on Elm Street fans have been waiting a decade for a new entry into the franchise, inspiring YouTube user Mindd Kidzag to craft the above trailer for a fictional Netflix series inspired by the mythology that not only has us wishing such a series existed, but also reminds us of all of the ways in which the franchise has influenced other films. As pointed out by Bloody Disgusting, this trailer debuted last year and compiled footage from The New Mutants, IT, and Before I Wake, as well as Freddy vs. Jason and the 2010 A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot to showcase the potential of such a series.

The original film debuted in 1984 and, in the years since, has earned a total of nine entries. The notoriety of the series and the iconic Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) resulted in studio New Line Cinema wanting to expand the horizons of the series in the late '80s, resulting in the concept of a TV series being developed. Given Krueger's tendency to kill a majority of his targets in each film, the studio avoided a long-form narrative, with Freddy's Nightmares instead offering standalone tales of terror in each episode and with each story being set in Springwood, Ohio, and sometimes even on the famous Elm Street itself.

The series was created by Wes Craven and the rights to the franchise were returned to his estate last year, as Craven himself passed away in 2015. While there are no confirmed plans for the direction the series could take, Englund recently teased that he'd be interested in seeing a project that explored Krueger's history.

"I think that the franchise probably deserves a really good prequel," Englund shared with SYFY WIRE. "There’s never been an entire movie devoted to Freddy before he was burned and the crimes and getting caught by the police and going on trial and getting away with killing children. We know that he was set free, so to me, the great part in the prequel is gonna be the lawyers, the lawyers that get him off. These ambulance-chasing lawyers (or whatever they are) that get Freddy off and then, of course, the ending would be the vigilante parents burning him. That would be the end of the movie, but I think there’s a great story there somewhere ... I think it could sustain 90 minutes."

Stay tuned for details on the future of the A Nightmare on Elm Street series.

