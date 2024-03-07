Nicolas Cage's Father-Son Horror Movie Arcadian Gets Terrifying Trailer

Nicolas Cage is kicking off 2024 with some horror films. The trailer for Longlegs starring Cage and Maika Monroe was released last month, and the NEON film is heading to theaters in July. However, before you can catch him in that mysterious movie, you can watch the Oscar-winner in Arcadian. The first trailer for the father-son horror story from RLJE Film was released today, and it sees Cage starring alongside Jaeden Martell (It), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), and Sadie Soverall (Fate: The Winx Saga). The film was directed by Benjamin Brewer (The Trust) and written by Mike Nilon (Braven).

You can read the official description for Arcadian here: "In a near future, normal life on Earth has been decimated. Paul and his two sons, Thomas and Joseph, have been living a half-life – tranquility by day and torment by night. Every night, after the sun sets, they face the unrelenting attacks of a mysterious and violent evil. One day, when Thomas doesn't return home before sundown, Paul must leave the safety of their fortified farm to find him. A nightmarish battle ensues that forces the family to execute a desperate plan to survive." You can watch the trailer below:

What Is Longlegs About?

You can read a previously released description of Longlegs here: "In Longlegs, FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family."

Originally announced last year, Longlegs was written and directed by filmmaker Osgood "Oz" Perkins (son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins), whose previous directing credits include The Blackcoat's Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House. The younger Perkins is also an actor known for roles in films such as Nope and Legally Blonde.

Nic Cage To Present at the Oscars:

The 96th Academy Awards are just taking place on Sunday and will see an exciting line-up of presenters, including Nicolas Cage. Other big names include Zendaya, Mahershala Ali, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mattew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'O, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Jessica Lange, and Michelle Yeoh.

Arcadian hits theaters on April 12th. Longlegs is being released on July 12th.

