Longlegs: Nicolas Cage Horror Movie Releases Teaser Trailer

Nicolas Cage is returning to the world of horror. The actor has made a handful of films in the genre, including Mom and Dad, Mandy, and The Wicker Man remake. You can soon catch Cage in Longlegs, an upcoming film from NEON. The production and distribution company best known for releasing Parasite has had some fun teasing Longlegs so far. They have released cryptic videos with a series of codes that ultimately revealed the movie's title. This week, a new teaser trailer was released and it's left us with even more questions about the mysterious horror flick.

"You've got the teeth of the hydra upon you," NEON captioned the video. While you won't catch much of Cage in the new trailer, you will spot Maika Monroe who horror fans will know best for starring in It Follows. You can check out the trailer below:

What Is Longlegs About?

You can read a previously released description of Longlegs here: "In Longlegs, FBI Agent Lee Harker (Monroe) is a gifted new recruit assigned to the unsolved case of an elusive serial killer (Cage). As the case takes complex turns, unearthing evidence of the occult, Harker discovers a personal connection to the merciless killer and must race against time to stop him before he claims the lives of another innocent family."

Originally announced last year, Longlegs was written and directed by filmmaker Osgood "Oz" Perkins (son of Psycho star Anthony Perkins), whose previous directing credits include The Blackcoat's Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives In The House. The younger Perkins is also an actor known for roles in films such as Nope and Legally Blonde.

Nic Cage Reacts To His Cameo in The Flash:

In a recent interview with Yahoo Movies, Cage spoke about his brief cameo in The Flash last year and addressed director Tim Burton's recent comments about AI. Back in the '90s, Burton almost directed Cage as Superman.

"First and foremost, I was on set," Cage explained. "They did put a lot of time into building the suit … and I think [Andy Muschietti] is a terrific director, he is a great guy and a great director, and I loved his two It movies. ... What I was supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe. Kal-El was bearing witness [to] the end of a universe, and you can imagine with that short amount of time that I had, what that would mean in terms of what I can convey. I had no dialogue [so had to] convey with my eyes the emotion. So that's what I did. I was on set for maybe three hours."

"When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did. I don't think it was [created by] AI. I know Tim [Burton] is upset about AI, as I am. It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I'm fighting a spider. I didn't do any of that, so I don't know what happened there," Cage continued.

"I get where Tim's coming from. I know what he means. I would be very unhappy if people were taking my art … and appropriating them. I get it. I mean, I'm with him in that regard," Cage added. "AI is a nightmare to me. It's inhumane. You can't get more inhumane than artificial intelligence."



Cage continued, "But I don't think it [was] AI [in The Flash]. I just think that they did something with it, and again, it's out of my control. I literally went to shoot a scene for maybe an hour in the suit, looking at the destruction of a universe and trying to convey the feelings of loss and sadness and terror in my eyes. That's all I did."

Longlegs is expected to hit theaters on July 12th.