Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce Says He Was Shocked to Get Role in Ryan Murphy Series

Last week, it was revealed that Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce had joined the cast of Ryan Murphy's upcoming horror series Grotesquerie and now the NFL star is opening up about his television role, admitting that he was shocked that Murphy gave him the role, and while he didn't reveal much about it, dis say that he's playing a "big role" in the series.

"I was kind of blown away and kinda, like shocked that he was willing to give me a role like this because it is a big role on the show," Kelce said in a recent episode of his New Heights podcast. "He seemed very confident that I'd be able to do this and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had. So, hopefully I don't bomb this for him."

Kelce also said that he's been enjoying working on the series and praised not only Murphy, but everyone he's worked with on set thus far.

"It's been so much fun," Kelce said. "Ryan Murphy is an unbelievable writer, director, producer all of the above, man. He's just, there's nothing he can't do and everybody's just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable. Even on top of that, just giving me kind of the direction I need and the coaching I need to portray this part I'm in."

Kelce's casting for Grotesquerie was confirmed by co-star Niecy Nash-Betts in an Instagram post earlier this month when Nash-Betts shared a video from set revealing Kelce. IN the video, Nash-Betts teased, "Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" before panning to Kelce who chimed in with "Jumping into new territory with Niecy!"

"This is what happens when WINNERS link up!! @killatrav Welcome to Grotesquerie," she captioned the video. Kelce himself also shared the video as an Instagram Story.

For Kelce, Grotesquerie is his first major foray into acting. The NFL star has previously hosted Saturday Night Live as well as appeared in a cameo during SNL's NFL-Taylor Swift sketch last fall — Kelce is dating Swift and their relationship was the focus of a lot of conversations during the previous NFL season. Kelce has also had some experience with unscripted television, including the 2016 reality dating series Catching Kelce. He also recently signed on to host Amazon's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

What is Grotesquerie About?

Details about Grotesquerie are few, though Murphy shared a video announcing the cast of the upcoming series earlier this year. The video featured a voiceover from Nash-Betts' character, teasing that "something's happening around us, and nobody sees it but me."

"I don't know when it started, I can't put my finger on it, but it's different now," Nash-Betts' character says in the video. "There's been a shift, like something's opening up in the world – a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed,' that 'things are getting better, there's never been a better time to be alive!' ... it's not getting better! Something's happening around us, and nobody sees it but me."