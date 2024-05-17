Insidious 6 Scheduled for 2025 Release Date

The Insidious franchise isn't ending after all. The fifth installment in James Wan's horror series hit theaters last year and turned a substantial profit, earning more than $189 million at the box office. Blumhouse was already working on a spinoff film from filmmaker Jeremy Slater, and now Insidious 6 is also being added to the upcoming slate.

On Thursday, Sony officially set a date for Insidious 6, with its addition to the release calendar being the first mention of the movie's development. The new Insidious release has been set for August 29, 2025, putting it in theaters in a little over one year's time. That likely means we'll be hearing more about the film fairly soon, as it'll need to at least begin pre-production before too long. At this time, there have been no word on the movie's cast or creative team.

According to Deadline, this new Insidious movie is not the Jeremy Slater spinoff, but rather another film following the main story of the previous franchise entries. Slater's film, Thread: An Insidious Tale, was reported last year before the release of Insidious: The Red Door. The movie is supposed to star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, but there has been no update on its status since the news broke.

Insidious: The Red Door marked the fifth film in the series, as well as the first directorial outing for franchise star Patrick Wilson. The actor opened up about why he decided to step behind the camera for Insidious during an interview with Collider last year.

"I think, like everything, like all of us, you look at the opportunities you're presented with, the opportunities that are in front of you, your goals shift as your career shifts," Wilson said. "Most of my career, any actor's career, is you're just kind of a gun for hire, right? That's just the nature of the beast. I think with this movie it was a great fit and an incredible opportunity because nobody makes these movies better than Blumhouse, and I've done several movies with these guys and I knew I'd be taken care of."

Wilson's other James Wan horror franchise, The Conjuring, has evolved into a sprawling property with multiple spinoffs and sequels. It appears as though Insidious could be following a similar path.