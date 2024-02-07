Nicolas Cage Reveals He's Had "Some Talk" About Star Trek: "I Want To Be on the Enterprise"

Nicolas Cage wants to enlist in Starfleet, with hopes to become a member of the Enterprise bridge crew in a Star Trek production. About a year ago, Cage made a bold statement when he said he was much more interested in joining the Star Trek franchise than having a role in the Star Wars universe. Cage hasn't said much about Star Trek since then, but that changed on Sunday. Cage attended the 51st Annual Saturn Awards, where he took home the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for his performance as Dracula in Renfield. On the red carpet, he spoke to multiple outlets about Star Trek, revealing that while he's not currently in talks for any Star Trek roles, he has had some calls with Paramount about the franchise.

Speaking to TrekMovie, Cage referred back to the 2023 interview where he voiced his preference for Star Trek over Star Wars. "Well, my passion is more Trekkie. I grew up watching Shatner and Nimoy and Bones and those stories on television had a lot of wisdom and socially relevant commentary. So I've always been partial to Star Trek. Well, I've been hearing some talk about it, but nothing real… Since [the 2023 interview] there was a few comments from Paramount, but who knows? I'd want to be on the bridge. I want to be on the Enterprise. Yeah… Who knows?"

Separately, Cage told ScreenRant, "There were a couple of phone calls. I don't know, I'd have to see a script. It would have to be something that I could really add my flavor to; have some pop and some spark. I wouldn't want to just do anything, because I have so much love for the franchise. I want to be on the Enterprise. Ideally, I'd have to be on the Enterprise in some capacity. I don't want to be floating in space on a satellite! I want to be on the bridge, but they have to bring it to me."

In that 2023 interview, Cage fondly recalled growing up watching Star Trek: The Original Series while also praising the cast that assumed those classic character roles in the 2009 Star Trek movie and its sequels. When asked about wanting to join the Star Wars franchise, Cage said, "No is the answer. I'm not really down. I'm a Trekkie, man, I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll. I grew up watching Shatner, I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding."

What's happening with the Star Trek movies?

While Star Trek 4 has been in development limbo for years, with multiple unrealized projects going through development and writers and directors coming and going, there's been some encouraging movement recently. Paramount announced that it is developing a Star Trek movie that is an origin story of the Enterprise crew while also continuing to pursue a direct sequel to Star Trek Beyond that would bring back the cast of the Kelvin Timeline Star Trek movies.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ is moving forward with direct-to-streaming Star Trek movies. Its first, Star Trek: Section 31, starring Michelle Yeoh, began filming in Toronto in January. Patrick Stewart also recently revealed he was expecting to receive a script for a new Star Trek movie starring the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew. Whether that's meant for Paramount+ or theaters is unclear.