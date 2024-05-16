Does The Strangers: Chapter 1 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The Strangers: Chapter 1 marks the first installment of the ambitious experiment of reviving 2008's The Strangers as an entire trilogy, with Chapter 1 hitting theaters this weekend. Not only was the project conceived of as a trilogy, but it was also filmed during an extended production period, ensuring continuity across all three films. While it's not a question of whether or not the narrative will continue with another film, some fans have wondered if we would get a tease of what's to come when checking out the new horror film and we're here to confirm that The Strangers: Chapter 1 does have a mid-credits scene.

WARNING: Spoilers below for The Strangers: Chapter 1

This first chapter of the trilogy takes the core story beats from the original 2008 movie and makes some slight changes to them. Couple Maya (Madelaine Petsch) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez) run into car trouble on their drive from Chicago to Portland, forcing them to stay in a nearby, remote cabin for the night. They find themselves the target of masked murderers, who audiences recognize as "The Strangers," with the trio of characters terrorizing the couple for seemingly no reason.

Much like in the original movie, the film concludes with The Strangers tying up the couple and stabbing them, leaving them for dead. While Ryan succumbs to his fatal injuries, the film ends with Maya in the hospital having somehow survived her wounds.

In the film's mid-credits scene, Maya finds herself in the backseat of an SUV filled with intimidating figures. While the context of how she got into the car is left to interpretation, with Maya still wearing a hospital gown, it can be assumed that she made a hasty exit from the hospital to try to get as far away from the incident as possible. The overall ominous tone of the scene, though, implies that Maya might not have found the safety with her new companions that she was hoping for.

As opposed to being a scene specifically meant to tease the future of the series, the sequence seems to be lifted directly from what was filmed for the next installment, though with The Strangers: Chapter 2 not yet having a release date, we'll have to wait and see if this proves correct.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is in theaters now.

